NCoS Promotes 109 Officers In Edo

Share

109 officers of the officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo State Command have been promoted to new ranks by the Service.

The announcement followed the decoration of the promoted officers on Thursday with the new ranks in Benin City, by the State Controller of Corrections, Philomena Emehinola.

Emehinola, who was also promoted to the new rank of Assistant Controller General, charged the promoted officers with more dedication to their duties, adding that promotions were a call to duty and charged the promoted officers to be more hardworking and disciplined.

She stated that President Bola Tinubu had been more benevolent to the service, particularly with the historic promotions of more than 12,000 personnel in 2024.

READ ALSO:

“Since the coming of the president, Sen. Bola Tinubu, he has shown more support to the correctional service.

“Our promotion is not delayed and we are sure that the 2025 promotion will even be earlier than this.

“Let’s continue to move the service forward. Nobody else can do it for us.

“All of us have to brace up, be more disciplined and hardworking to take the service to an enviable height,” she said.

The newly promoted Assistant Controller General of Corrections who pacified those not captured in the new promotions, assured them that their promotions would come at God’s allotted time, but urged them to brace up.

Emehinola said eight of the officers were promoted to the rank of Deputy Controller (DC) and another eight to Assistant Controllers (AC).

She posited that 12 were promoted to Chief Superintendent, 10 Superintendent, 32 Deputy Superintendent, 22 Assistant Superintendent I and 13 Assistant Superintendent III, respectively.

Responding on behalf of others, DC Smart Omonua commended the authorities of the service for the elevation, assuring that the officers would reciprocate the gesture.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"