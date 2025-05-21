Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a ₦5 million bounty for credible information leading to the recapture of seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre in Ilesha, Osun State, on Tuesday.

The inmates reportedly broke out following a heavy downpour that compromised the security of the facility.

The reward was made public in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Service’s spokesperson, Deputy Comptroller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, alongside photographs of the fugitives.

“In order to encourage public participation, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of ₦5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State,” the statement read.

The NCoS urged members of the public to report any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees to the nearest security agency, assuring that all tips would be treated with utmost confidentiality and anonymity.

Members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Service via complaintresponsedesk@corrections.gov.ng, info@corrections.gov.ng, or call 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050000.

