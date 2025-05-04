NCoS: Inmates Receive Adequate Nutrition, Healthcare

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports alleging that inmates across custodial centres in the country are subjected to poor feeding conditions.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Service’s spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Umar Abubakar, the NCoS described the claims as false, misleading, and a gross misrepresentation of the reality within its facilities.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to a recent publication alleging that inmates in custodial centres are being fed poorly. The Service categorically debunks this claim,” the statement read.

According to Abubakar, the story is a rehashed allegation previously addressed by the Service on September 1, 2024. He emphasized that the NCoS operates in line with the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, which mandates the provision of adequate nutrition, healthcare, and general welfare for all inmates.

“Inmates are provided with meals that meet the nutritional requirements recommended by health professionals and monitored routinely by a ration committee set up by the Controller General of Corrections,” the statement added.

The Service also disclosed that its menu is standardized and periodically reviewed to align with health standards and budgetary allocations.

In response to current economic challenges and inflationary pressures, the Federal Government recently approved an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates from the previous rate to ₦1,125 per day.

“This adjustment is aimed at ensuring that inmates receive adequate and nutritious meals in line with acceptable welfare standards,” the NCoS explained.

The Service reaffirmed the government’s commitment to humane treatment and the ongoing reforms aimed at preserving human dignity and aligning correctional practices with international standards.

It further noted that inmate feeding is conducted transparently, with oversight by independent bodies including the Ministry of Interior, civil society organizations, and international partners—none of whom have reported conditions consistent with the allegations being circulated.

“The general public is assured that the Service remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all inmates in line with international best practices. We urge the public and media to verify information before dissemination and avoid sensationalism that undermines the hard work of our personnel and the integrity of the Service,” the statement concluded.

