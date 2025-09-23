NCoS Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt At Kuje Prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has foiled an attempt to smuggle substances suspected to be psychoactive drugs into the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement yesterday, the agency said the incident happened at about 12.45am on Saturday, when a man identified as Njimogu Ikedi attempted to visit an inmate while concealing items suspected to be cannabis sativa and other psychoactive substances in his clothing.

It said the contraband was uncovered during a routine search by personnel on duty. the statement quoted the Controller of Corrections in charge of the FCT Command, Christopher Jen, as ordering the suspect’s apprehension.

Jen also directed immediate handover of the suspect to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

However, he warned visitors with ulterior motives to desist from such acts, assuring that the Service’s vigilant personnel would continue to uncover their machinations.

The controller also urged members of the public and well-meaning Nigerians to support the NCoS in its efforts to reform and rehabilitate offenders, thereby fostering public safety