NCoS FCT Equips Inmates With Skills, Education For Reintegration

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, yesterday, said it had recorded significant achievements in empowerment of inmates, through expanded skill acquisition and educational training programmes.

NCoS said this is aimed at rehabilitation and reduction of recidivism. The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Mr Christopher Jen, said that the initiatives were designed to facilitate seamless reintegration of inmates into society, by equipping them with relevant vocational skills and formal education.

In a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Samson Duza, in Abuja, Jen explained that since assuming office, the Command had prioritised the training of inmates.

He said this was t h r o u g h strategic partnerships with various organisations, adding that donations of training materials by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) had greatly strengthened the programmes across custodial centres in the FCT.

He said: “I am immensely proud of the transformative progress we’ve made in empowering inmates through skills acquisition and education. “These partnerships with NGOs have not only equipped over 800 inmates with practical skills, but is paving way for true rehabilitation and reduced recidivism.”