NCoS FCT Debunks Neglect of Female Inmates’ Menstrual Care

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has dismissed a viral claim alleging that female inmates in custodial centres were being denied menstrual care. A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Samson Duza, yesterday in Abuja, described the report as “false, misleading and not reflective of reality.”

Duza said the narrative, which referenced the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, was aimed at creating a wrong impression about the welfare of inmates.

He said the NCoS provides sanitary pads and hygiene kits to all female inmates monthly and at no cost, adding that the distribution was formally documented in inmates’ welfare registers.

According to him, every custodial centre is equipped with a designated healthcare unit, staffed by qualified nurses and doctors who attend to the medical needs of female inmates, including menstrual-related issues.

“The inmates receive free consultations, medications and, when necessary, referrals to nearby hospitals,” he maintained.

Duza said the Service also benefits from sustained collaboration with development partners, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and faith-based groups that donate sanitary products and conduct menstrual-hygiene awareness sessions.