NCoS Equips Ex-Offender With Washing Machine, Other Sustaining Skills

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has equipped an ex-offender, Mr Daniel Aturu, with a washing machine and other life-sustaining skills, after completing a 12-year jail term on offences bordering on conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

The freed inmate, who was held at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital, surmounted the pain of imprisonment and submitted to the available rehabilitation and reformation programmes which the centre offered.

A statement signed on Tuesday by the public relations officer of the state command, CSC Goodluck Uboegbulam, and routed through the national headquarters, said Aturu made dry cleaning services available to his fellow inmates during the period of incarceration.

The statement reads: “Meet ex-offender, Daniel Joseph Aturu, who was convicted for conspiracy and possession of stolen property in 2012 and was sent to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Owerri, in Imo state, to serve a 12-year sentence.

“While being admitted into the correctional facility, Daniel was depressed and dejected as he felt like all hopes were lost. But after a few days in custody, Daniel braced up and adjusted to his new condition. He surmounted the pains of imprisonment and availed himself of the available rehabilitation and reformation programmes which the Custodial Centre offers.

“First off, being a Christian, Daniel started attending religious activities and other restorative programmes towards mending the walls of his creator and achieving healing as well as reparation. According to him, this would give him the leverage to forgive himself and achieve inner peace as he is aware that his criminal behaviour has hurt his victim as well as the society.

“Thereafter, Daniel joined one of the vocational and skills acquisition programmes towards self-empowerment and making himself functional in the custodial centre. He decided to engage himself in laundry and dry cleaning. He went through tutelage provided by vocational instructors in the correctional facility, a platform that sharpened his skills in the intricacies of fabric handling.

“For the past 12 years, Daniel has been engrossed in providing dry-cleaning and laundry services to fellow inmates, the custodial centre’s community, and society in general. Over the years, he has perfected his skills and has attracted goodwill and patronage from all his clients.

“Through this activity, Daniel has been able to earn some good money from dry-cleaning clothes for his clients.

Daniel’s sentence of 12 years came to an end on Monday, 29 January 2024, and considering the huge impact he has made on himself and the prison community, the management of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Owerri, in conjunction with a well-spirited philanthropist, decided to present him with a Washing Machine to aid him resettle effectively and also to provide him a means of earning a living when he returns back home”.

It concluded: “The Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Custodial Centre, Eke C. Eke fsi, while discharging the ex-offender, implored him to remain focused and continue to be of good conduct and behaviour as demonstrated while he was in custody.

“Eke also said that the Aftercare unit of the Custodial facility will further provide the necessary support and supervision to enable him to resettle back to his community seamlessly.

“DCC Eke used the medium to call on the general society to support the Nigerian Correctional Service towards offenders’ reformation, reintegration, and reintegration by refraining from stigmatizing them.

“While expressing joy for the gesture extended to him by the correctional centre, Daniel said that he has no regrets about coming to prison as he has rediscovered himself therein. He promised to be law-abiding always, and hopes to empower other youths in his community who would like to learn laundry services”.