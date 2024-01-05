NCoS Decorates 181 Promoted Officers in Enugu, Katsina

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has decorated 181 newly-promoted officers in its Enugu and Katsina States Command. For instance, 104 newly-promoted officers were decorated in its Enugu State Command, while the NCoS in Katsina State also decorated 77 senior and middle cadre officers.

For Enugu, those decorated included: two Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC), three Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACC) and other senior officers down to the rank of Inspectors. Speaking before the decoration in Enugu, the Controller of Corrections in the state, Mr Nicholas Obiako, urged the decorated officers to justify their promotion by re-dedicating themselves to excellent and diligent service.

Obiako thanked the Minister of Interior, Dr Tunji Ojo and the Controller General of Corrections (C-G-C), Mr. Haliru Nababa, for the promotion of a large number of officers in the state command. Obiako, who is also the Commander of NCoS state command, said: “Promotion comes from God Almighty.

I call on anybody that missed his or her promotion to exercise little patience and by the grace of God, within the next one year by this time, you will be smiling with your new ranks. “For the newly-promoted and newly-decorated officers , it is a call to higher responsibility, hard work and commitment to service.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Controller, Mr. Muhammad Abdulmumin-Haruna, while speaking at the ceremony, attributed the elevation of the officers to their dedication and hardworking. Represented by the command’s head of human resource, M. Y. Fari, he commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Controller- General of NCoS, Mr Halliru Nababa, for approving the pro- motions.