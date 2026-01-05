NCoS Debunks Report Of Tuberculosis Outbreak In Custodial Facilities

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) yesterday debunked a report by a national daily portraying Nigerian custodial centres as hotbeds of tuberculosis.

In a statement, spokeswoman Jane Osuji said the Service was concerned about the report, noting that the Nigerian Correctional Service has a clearly defined structure, protocols, and response mechanisms for the prevention and management of communicable diseases within custodial environments, contrary to claims in the report.

Osuji said while the Service recognises and welcomes responsible media engagement on matters of public health and inmate welfare, “it is compelled to respond to the misleading narrative, sweeping generalisations, and inaccurate conclusions presented in the report, which do not reflect the true situation within Nigerian custodial centres”.

She noted that the author of the report in question contacted the Nigerian Correctional Service with enquiries on tuberculosis (TB) treatment regimens and control measures in custodial centres.

The Chief Superintendent of Corrections said: “The Service provided detailed, factual, and verifiable information, outlining existing TB prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment frameworks in line with national and international standards. “Regrettably, the report adopted a sensational tone by portraying custodial centres as unchecked ‘hotbeds’ for tuberculosis.