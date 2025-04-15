NCoS Debunks Poor Feeding Allegation

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Tuesday debunked the purported reports alleging that inmates were being poorly fed and dying of hunger in custodial centers across the country.

Dismissing the allegation, the Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, who spoke in an interview, said the reports were misleading, sensational, and grossly inaccurate.

According to the Service PRO, the claims are completely untrue and do not reflect the actual situation in the country’s custodial facilities.

He explained that the Federal Government makes dedicated budgetary provisions every year for the feeding of inmates and that the funds were judiciously utilized under strict supervision and guidelines.

He stressed that each inmate was entitled to three meals daily, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as stipulated in the operational guidelines of the Service and all custodial centres are governed by operational procedures that ensure the proper and timely feeding of all inmates.

The service spokesman noted that the report was not only unethical but also defied logic, given the tight security measures and restricted access to correctional centres.

Umar said that entry into correctional centres was governed by strict protocols requiring written applications, approval from the Officer-in-Charge, and in some cases, clearance from the Controller-General.

He emphasised that the NCoS had strengthened its internal monitoring mechanisms to ensure the proper use of resources meant for inmates’ welfare, including the feeding programme.

He said that the officers in charge of custodial centres were held accountable, and there was a supervisory system at the national and state levels to ensure that the approved standards were maintained.

He pointed out that the NCoS had a zero-tolerance policy for negligence or mismanagement relating to the welfare of inmates.

“The Federal Government allocates funds specifically for the feeding of inmates, and the process is strictly monitored to ensure compliance with established standards.

“The allegation that inmates are dying of hunger is unfounded. There is no record in any of our custodial centres that inmates are being starved or dying because of inadequate feeding.

“It is completely false to insinuate that inmates are left to starve or that hunger is leading to deaths within our facilities.

“We want to assure the public that inmates are properly fed, and their welfare remains a top priority for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“I wonder how a journalist could claim to have interviewed inmates inside a custodial facility. These are high-security zones where you can’t just walk in, let alone carry recording devices.

“Even cameras and mobile phones are prohibited because of the risk of concealed recording. So, for anyone to say they interviewed inmates inside a custodial centre is nothing but a fabrication.

“We maintain a robust accountability system. Any officer found wanting in the discharge of their duties faces appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the law.”

