NCoS Debunks Involvement In Alleged Rivers’ Kidnap Case

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked any involvement in the reported kidnap of a 12-year-old girl in Rivers State, describing the allegation as false and malicious. Abubakar Umar, Service Public Relations Officer, (SPRO), Deputy Controller of Corrections, (DCC) said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Umar said the claim was a fabrication intended to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the organisation.

“The attention of the NCoS has been drawn to an online publication alleging complicity in the kidnap of a 12-year-old girl in Rivers State. “The Service wishes to unequivocally debunk the story as false, malicious, and a figment of the writer’s imagination.

“The records from Enugu State Command show that no inmate currently in custody bears the name “Chi boy” as claimed in the report. According to him, the failure of the reporter to provide full details of the alleged inmate further undermines the credibility of the story.

“The service categorically states that it is not aware of any kidnap incident in Rivers State or any other command as alleged. “At no time was any kidnapper tracked to any custodial facility in Enugu or Delta State,” the spokesperson said. Umar added that the service had no knowledge of any ransom payment and maintained that “it does not operate in isolation but in collaboration with other security agencies.”

He also discredited the claims made by one Enaafe Georgewill, who addressed the press but allegedly never visited any custodial centre to verify his claims. The spokesperson noted that the same applied to the author of the viral video, describing their actions as attempts to mislead the public.

Umar reaffirmed the service’s commitment to upholding discipline and security, stating that “NCoS does not and will not support or engage in criminal activities.” He, however, urged media organisations to verify reports before publication to avoid spreading misinformation.

Share