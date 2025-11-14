NCoS Confirms Death Of 2 Inmates In A’Ibom After Transformer Explosion

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Command in Akwa Ibom State, has confirmed the death of two persons who were awaiting trial at the Uyo Custodial Centre.

NCoS Controller in Akwa Ibom, Mr Frank Okonkwo, told newsmen in Uyo yesterday that the incident was caused by a faulty electricity transformer.

Okonkwo said that the impact of the faulty transformer also injured two staff of the centre, and damaged some electrical appliances.

“There was an explosion at a nearby transformer a fortnight ago, this led to a high voltage wire snapping and dropping at a portion of NCoS facility, causing total blackout.

“During that explosion, the two deceased victims were thrown up where they were seated, and were later confirmed dead by doctors at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital,” he said.

The NCoS official described the incident as unfortunate, saying, “the families of the deceased have been contacted.”

“We are mostly pained that the explosion led to the death of two of our inmates. It is quite painful.

“We urge the relevant authorities to address the issue around the faulty transformer to forestall any tragic incident in the future,” he said.