NCoS: 76,081 Inmates In Custodial Facilities

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that as of Monday, December 18, a total of 77,849 inmates were being held in custodial centres across the country.

The Service’s spokesperson, ACC Abubakar Umar, who made the disclosure in Abuja on Friday, said a lot of gains had been recorded in the areas of reformation, and empowerment of inmates.

His words: “As of Monday, 18th of December, 2023, there were a total of 77,849 inmates comprising 76,081 males and 1,768 females. It could be observed that the number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP) in custody constitutes 69 per cent of the total inmate population.

“The high number of ATP is a phenomenon that is challenging for the Service. However, the Service is working towards alleviating this conundrum and providing judicial guarantees for them.

” I am pleased to inform you that 2023 was eventful and came with a brighter perspective for the Service. This year, we were able to enhance the fortification of our custodial facilities from external attacks and aggression.

“Also, we have not recorded any form of internal insurrection from within our facilities. This result is largely attributed to adequate provision of the basic needs and necessities of inmates, as well as the proactive efforts of the Service through the deployment of technology in surveillance and logistical provisions for rapid response in and around custodial facilities. In addition, we have explored interagency synergy in building security in and around Custodial Centres in Nigeria.

“This year also, we are able to improve the treatment regime for inmates in the areas of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration. Suffice it to mention that a total of 1,840 inmates sat for the 2023 NECO/SSCE, while many others are undergoing various academic programmes in Custodial Centres nationwide.

“As you are aware, our partnership with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is yielding pragmatic results as many inmates are undergoing various degree programmes, including doctorate degrees, in custody.”