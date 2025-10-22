N’Convention: Jonathan’s Ex-Minister Emerges Consensus PDP Chairman

Former Minister of Special Duties in Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has emerged as the consensus Chairmanship candidate in next month’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports that Turaki was adopted on Wednesday night, October 22, by PDP Northern stakeholders who met in Abuja.

PDP had retained its Chairmanship position in the North, and the stakeholders from the zone later micro-zoned it to the North West.

It would be recalled that the former Minister is from Kebbi State.

The North stakeholders’ meeting also decided other positions zoned to the region, including the National Organising Secretary, Treasurer and National Youth Leader, among others.

Prominent Northern PDP leaders, including Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, as well as National Chairman Iliya Damagum, attended the meeting.