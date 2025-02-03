NCJTFLCA Decries Customs’ Duplication Of Container Checks, Harassment By Hoodlums

Share

The National Compliance Joint Task Force of License Clearing Agents (NCJTFLCA) yesterday decried unrestrained duplication of checks of containers cleared by customs authorities at different points in Lagos before getting to the destination.

The National President of NCJTFLCA, Dr Basil Nwolisa, in an interview with the njournalists in Lagos said this has resulted in financial loss and delay in meeting delivery targets.

He said the practice had negated the ease of doing business idea being championed by the Federal Government. He said: “The atrocities of men of the Federal Operating Unit (FOU) cannot be explained because it is a double standard.

“How can a senior officer of Customs release a consignment and then, just very close to the port, a low-ranking officer of FOU will apprehend the container and take it to their headquarters?

“Sometimes they will hold the container for about three weeks or one month. “At the end of the day, the container would be seized. How can a senior officer release a consignment while a junior of – ficer from FOU seized it outside the port?

“At times, they used to give us additional payment or seized the containers.” The president also highlighted that if any container is wrongly released by a senior officer & a junior officer confiscates the same container, the Customs must get the senior officer arrested also for wrongly releasing of container.

If the container is wrongfully released, it is the official that should be arrested and questioned and made to pay for the short payment,” he said.

Nwolisa said the annoying part was that after being released by FOU, on the way to Aba, Onitsha and Umuahia, another enforcement union like the South-West Unit of Customs would stop the container for another round of examinations.

