NCI Fund To Support Global Oil, Gas Operations, Says Lokpobiri

The Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has stated that the Nigerian Content Intervention (NCI) Fund is not limited to local operations but can also support Nigerian companies providing oil and gas services globally.

Speaking in Yenagoa during Tamrose Limited’s growth celebration, Lokpobiri highlighted the company’s expansion across Africa, noting that the NCI Fund enables indigenous firms to grow fleets, enhance capacity, and create employment.

He stressed the importance of repaying loans under the fund to ensure its sustainability and warned that misuse of funds would attract legal action.

Lokpobiri praised Tamrose for repaying its $10 million loan, growing its workforce from 40 to over 200 employees, and expanding its vessel fleet from four to 15 units.

Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, reaffirmed the board’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies, while Tamrose Executive Chairman Ambrose Ovbeibo credited the NCI Fund for enabling the company to become a trusted partner to international oil and gas operators.

Lokpobiri encouraged other companies to emulate Tamrose by building responsibly, growing transparently, and competing with integrity, emphasizing the Fund’s role in driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.