NCGC, Others Bemoan Poor Consumer Credit Penetration

The Managing Director, National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, has decried the poor access to credit in the country following its negative impact on the growth of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs), local manufacturers and credit consumers.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday at an engagement forum put together by the organisation for stakeholders in the financial sector, he said challenges in consumer credit access was still there. He said while many Nigerians struggle to finance essential needs for housing, vehicles, healthcare, and education, consumer credit remained underpenetrated.

According to him: “as of January 2025, total outstanding was N4.12 trillion, down from N4.42 trillion in November 2024, and still represents only about 15.5 per cent of total bank credit (≈ N8.24 trillion) “Additionally, formal consumer lending makes up less than three per cent of GDP, indicating significant unmet demand.

Many households turn to informal borrowing, further highlighting systemic gaps. “We commend CrediCorp for enabling over 90,000 beneficiaries to access structured consumer credit since April 2024.

“NCGC will further support this momentum by de-risking lending and expanding access across underserved segments.” Okhaimo, whose address centered on sthe topic “Unlocking Access to Finance Through Credit Guarantees and Strategic Partnership,” commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose visionary leadership led to the establishment of NCGC, stressing that the bold initiative reflected the administration’s strong commitment to de-risking lending, promoting financial inclusion, and improving access to credit for.

He also appreciated the roles played the founding institutions – Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Bank of Industry (BOI), Credicorp Limited, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – for their unwavering support as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its ongoing guidance and partnership.

He said: “Additionally, we are grateful to the World Bank for its invaluable technical assistance in the development of our business plans and operational framework.

It is a privilege to undertake this important mandate, and we remain fully committed to delivering impact through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts. “Against the backdrop of a renewed national ambition, it is important that we anchor today’s conversation with the evolving realities of our economic environment.”

Speaking on the country’s potential for growth, he said Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook reflected a steady trajectory toward inclusive and sustainable growth, driven by gradual reforms and sectoral diversification. “Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows a commendable Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.13 per cent in Q1 2025 after rebasing, a significant improvement from the previous quarters.

“This growth was supported by strong performance in the services and non-oil sectors, indicating the economy’s growing resilience amid inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates, and elevated energy costs that have significantly eroded the purchasing power of consumers and increased operating expenses for MSMEs, and local manufacturers.