NCFWomen T20i: Tanzania Dethrones Nigeria To Win Cricket Tourney

The Tanzania Women’s Cricket Team emerged as champions of the fifth edition of the NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament, which concluded on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos.

In their last match of the event, Tanzania beat the Sierra Leonian Women’s team by a huge margin of 92 runs, establishing their supremacy and securing their victory in the 5th NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament.

Neema Pius, the captain of the winning team, stated that they had prepared well for the tournament, and the result did not come as a surprise to them, despite losing their first match to Rwanda.

“We knew we would do well in Nigeria and the event was also important to us because of the All-Africa Games that we are going to in Ghana.”

Nigeria, the defending champion of the event, had to settle for second place after defeating their arch-rival Rwanda by 20 runs in the last match of the competition. The match was crucial for both teams as they were competing for the second place.

Nigeria’s batting had to quickly set a target of 110/8, with Lucky Piety contributing 28 runs (including four boundaries). Esther Sandy (17), Salome Sunday (11), and Victory Igbinedion (11) also made good contributions to the total.

In the second inning, it was the bowling attack of the Nigerian women that won them the game. Christabel Chukwuonye took three wickets while Peculiar Agboya chucked off two on their way to limiting the Rwandan Women’s team to 90 in twenty overs.

The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata acknowledged that this year’s event was different as a higher-ranked team joined Nigeria and Rwanda, but he believes that this development made all the teams better.

“The goal is to make the event one of the key pillars of cricket development for the female gender and it is fulfilling that purpose. Our teams will be at the All Africa Games and they will be going on the back of experiences and forms they have picked from this event,” Akpata said.