NCF Women’s Invitational: Nigerian Coach Praises Usen After Dominant Win Over Ghana

Head coach of Nigeria’s women’s cricket team, Theophilus Ibodeme, has praised standout performer Peace Usen following the team’s dominant victory over Ghana women’s national cricket team at the NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament in Lagos.

Ibodeme highlighted Usen’s commitment and extra effort in training, noting that her dedication is now translating into strong performances on the field. “Her hard work and extra effort are paying off,” he said.

The coach explained that Usen has consistently shown determination and improvement, which has made a noticeable impact during matches. “She has really put in the work, and we’re seeing the results now,” he added.

Ibodeme also praised the overall performance of the team, describing their display against Ghana as encouraging. “The team’s effort has been very good,” he noted. He emphasized that such performances are important as the team continues to build momentum in the tournament.

Nigeria will now shift focus to their next fixture against Rwanda women’s national cricket team, with Ibodeme expressing confidence that the team will continue to improve.