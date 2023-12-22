NCF Warns Against Magodo Wetland Encroachment

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has warned against encroachment of Magodo wetlands to avoid immeasurable loss of biodiversity. This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Oladapo Soneye, the Head, Communications at NCF, yesterday in Lagos. Soneye described wetlands as dynamic aquatic ecosystem found all over the world. He said Lagos State, the land of aquatic splendour, has wetlands all over its five divisions in the state.

“Recently, there has been an allegation that some people are making efforts to clear off the Magodo wetlands. “NCF considers this as insensitive and lack of understanding of the important role that wetlands play and we call on the agency of government responsible for protecting the wetlands to swing into action to stop the destruction.

“We, therefore, make an appeal to the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources as an organ of government with professional and experienced individuals in conservation and ecology to advice the concerned on the dangers inherent in destroying or degrading wetlands in our environment,” Soneye said.

He quoted the Director-General of NCF, Dr Joseph Onoja, as saying that urgent intervention such as awareness creation, habitat restoration and livelihood improvement were part of the solutions to stop further degradation. “Urgent intervention such as awareness creation, habitat restoration, and livelihood improvement are part of the solutions to stop further degradation of wetlands and help in their restoration,” Onoja said.