NCF Picks Director

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has appointed Kunle Olawoyin as its new Director of Communications, Policy and Advocacy. The move was aimed at strengthening the organisation’s public engagement and environmental advocacy efforts.

A statement to this effect said Olawoyin would lead the foundation’s communications, policy and advocacy agenda in line with its 2025–2030 strategic plan.

In his new role, he is expected to work across teams to amplify the organisation’s voice, influence environmental policy outcomes, and shape national and continental conversations around climate change, biodiversity conservation and environmental pollution.

Previously, he served as head of the media and public affairs unit at NCF between 2009 and 2015. The Director-General of NCF, Joseph Onoja, expressed confidence in Olawoyin’s ability to drive the foundation’s communication and advocacy objectives, noting that he has no doubt about his capacity to deliver on this new challenge because of his depth of experience in communications, advocacy and campaigns, combined with his prior knowledge of NCF.

Olawoyin is a communications and advocacy professional with extensive experience managing strategic campaigns and influencing policy at national and international levels.