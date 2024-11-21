N’Central Group Accuses Akume Of Tribalism, Passes Vote Of No Confidence

Share

The North Central Equity and Justice Coalition has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing their loss of confidence in Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

The group, led by a former Plateau State Information Commissioner Hon. Daniel Manjang in an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Jos on Thursday, the group alleges that Akume favours his Tiv tribesmen and Jemgbagh kinsmen in appointments, neglecting the broader interests of the North Central region.

According to the group, since assuming office, has demonstrated a pattern of nepotism, limiting key opportunities to his home state, Benue, and predominantly favouring his Tiv kinsmen

Part of the letter read, “The North Central Equity and Justice Coalition, hereby passes a vote of no confidence in Senator George Akume, the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“This declaration is driven by our collective dismay over his partiality and continuous neglect of the North Central’s broader interests.

“Since assuming office, Senator Akume has demonstrated a consistent pattern of nepotism, limiting key opportunities to his home state, Benue, and predominantly favouring his Tiv kinsmen, especially his Jemgbagh clan.

“By prioritizing personal and ethnic interests over regional welfare, he has alienated the North Central region that looked up to him for genuine representation and inclusive leadership.

The letter listed parastatals which the SGF had cornered for his kinsmen to Include Stephen Tsav Aondoana in the North East Development Commission; Mr Mathias Byuan – Executive Director, Federal Housing Authority; Nick Wende, -Niger Delta Development Commission, representing the North Central; Dr Steven Andzenge – Niger Delta Power Holding, Executive Director, Legal Services; Engr. Zungu – Executive Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority; Barr. Pius Akuta – Nigeria Shippers Council and Dr Tyover Dajo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wanune.

The letter also said that Akume’s leadership has been disappointing not only for the North Central states beyond Benue but even within his own state, where he has marginalized ethnic minorities.

“His disregard for the Abakpa, Akweya, Etulo, Idoma, Igede, Jukun and Nyifon for instance, exemplifies the narrowness of his focus and his tendency to favour only a select few at the expense of the greater good.

“One glaring example of this imbalance is the management of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, which has long been dominated by Benue natives, particularly Tiv individuals over time as a result of Akume’s influence as Governor, Senator and now SGF ensured that since its inception in 1977, the position of Managing Director has predominantly been filled by Tiv people from Benue State. Here is a record of past appointments.”

The letter listed all past leadership of the basin authority, which had been dominated by people of Benue state extraction.

