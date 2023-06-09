N’central Govs Pledge Support For Akume Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
N'central Govs Pledge Support For Akume

North Central governors have pledged their support for the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume. The North Central Governors’ Forum Chairman Abdullahi Sule made the promise when he led his colleagues on a congratulatory visit to Akume on Thursday.

North Central Governors were Sule (Nasarawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara). Niger State Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba was also present.

Akume praised the group for the visit, say- ing it would encourage him to achieve greater strides in service. The ex-Benue State governor said: “I thank my fellow brothers from the North Central Zone, who in their wisdom decided to pay this courtesy call on one of their own, I am very delighted.

When you see people very close to you coming around you, then you know that sky is the limit.” Sule congratulated Akume on his appointment by the President.

