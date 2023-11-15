NCDMB Warns Low Oil Production May Thwart Local Refineries

Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has warned that Nigeria might resort to importing crude oil for its upcoming and existing refineries if concerted efforts were not made to increase the current low production numbers.

Wabote who gave the warning in his goodwill message at the 41st Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos bemoaned Nigeria’s low production of crude oil and gas despite the abundant reserves.

He, however, challenged members of the NAPE and other industry stakeholders to initiate efforts to reverse the situation while emphasising that Nigeria’s 37 billion barrels of oil reserves, needed close attention bearing in mind the various efforts at revamping the refineries and commissioning of greenfield refineries.

He cautioned that it would be a disgrace if after ceasing the importation of refined petroleum products, Nigeria were to resort to importing crude oil for the operation of its local refineries.

He also commended the vital role played by petroleum exploration companies in the energy sector. He acknowledged their contribution to the discovery, evaluation, and establishment of reliable and sustainable oil and gas reserves.

As regards natural gas, he revealed that Nigeria possesses approximately 208 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves, in addition to around 600 TCF of unproven reserves.

He encouraged petroleum exploration drivers to utilise their expertise and advancement in technology to determine the recoverable volumes from these unproven reserves and develop the proven ones.

As regards the significance of gas, Wabote stated that it was no longer considered a transitional fuel in Nigeria but has become the ultimate destination. He also assured that the NCDMB remained fully committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s gas agenda.

Discussing the conference’s theme, “Repositioning the oil and gas industry for future energy dynamics”, Wabote stressed the critical importance of addressing the energy dilemma.

According to him, this involves finding a balance between energy security, sustainability, and affordability.

He acknowledged that the world is currently at a crucial juncture where careful considerations must be made to tackle this challenge effectively.

He indicated that repositioning the Nigerian oil and gas industry for national development required collaboration and partnerships with key stakeholders and agencies across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors and its entire value chain.

He said that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act (2010) provided the compass to enable the development and growth of local capacities and capabilities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Wabote went on to commend the Tinubu Led Federal Government’s determination to sustain the gains realized in the oil and gas industry and the eagerness to consolidate them rather than reverse the gains of Nigerian Content.