NCDMB Trains 50 Edo Youths In Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Repair

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Stowpoint Serviced Limited has concluded a vocational training and empowerment programme in refrigeration and air conditioning repairs for 50 youths in Edo State.

The two-week programme, held from February 23 to March 6, in Benin City, was aimed at equipping young Nigerians with practical skills in refrigeration and air conditioning repair as well as enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial prospects in the energy sector.

The representative of Stowpoint Services Limited, Chioma Okafor, who attended the handover ceremony commended the NCDMB for the initiative, highlighting its potential to boost local capacity and drive economic growth in Edo State.