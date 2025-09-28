NCDMB To Train 3,700 Nigerian Youths On Digitalization

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to commence a comprehensive digitalization training programme for 3,700 youths across the country.

The initiative, launched under the NCDMB Digitalization Initiative (NDI), aims to equip young Nigerians with the critical skills required to thrive in the ongoing and future waves of the industrial revolution.

Providing insights into the programme, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, noted that the oil and gas industry and its allied sectors have increasingly adopted advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Drones, and Blockchain-based data exchange.

A statement issued on Sunday by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, explained that the shift towards digitalization will help industry players improve productivity, optimize costs, and achieve low-carbon operations.

According to the statement, other benefits of embracing digitalization include enabling remote operations, leaner organizational structures, smart and preventive facility management, and the automation of business processes.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to preparing and empowering the Nigerian oil and gas industry’s supply chain to remain relevant in the evolving energy landscape.

Speaking on the programme, the Director of Corporate Services at NCDMB, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu, emphasized the Board’s dedication to empowering Nigerians to take on critical roles within the oil and gas value chain. He explained that the NDI specifically targets youths within the 35-year age bracket, with resources strategically directed toward high-impact areas that enhance digital expertise, generate rapid value, and drive sustainable growth.

According to details of the programme, the training will cover youths across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory over a three-year period. It will expose participants to digital tools as well as the design and development of market-relevant solutions.

About 100 candidates will take part in the pilot phase, with beneficiaries selected through the NOGIC JQS portal—the Nigerian oil and gas industry’s official repository for human and material capacities.

Pre-selection tests will be conducted across the six geopolitical zones: South West (Lagos, October 6), North Central (Minna, October 9), South East (Umuahia, September 30), South South (Warri, October 3), North East (Kaduna, October 6), and North West (Taraba, October 9).

The statement described the exercise as the beginning of a transformative journey for Nigerian youths in the digital economy.