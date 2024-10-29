NCDMB To Sponsor R&D Projects, As Triple Helix Unveils Vision

Share

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has signaled plans to support new research and development projects as part of its technology innovation and incubation strategy and an enduring commitment to catalyse innovation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and linkage sectors.

This is according to a statement by the corporate communication unit of the agency.

According to the statement, the new R&D projects will add to the 14 applied research projects NCDMB currently sponsors at various stages of technological readiness, one shining example being the Amal Technology, which manufactures gas leak detection devices and printed circuit boards at Abuja.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, hinted this in the keynote address he delivered at the 2024 edition of the Triple Helix Nigeria SciBiz Conference in Abuja.

The conference with theme: “Integrating Research, Innovation, and Policy: Triple Helix Pathway to Research Commercialisation.” was attended by industry representatives, researchers from knowledge institutions and policymakers.

He described research and innovation as the lifeblood of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry, adding that NCDMB had consistently applied local content development to enhance research and commercialisation of innovative solutions for the country’s oil and gas sector.

“This will accelerate the circle of innovation and wealth creation by fostering partnerships between universities, research institutions, and industry players,” he said.

Represented by the General Manager, Research and Statistics, Mr. Silas Ajimajaye, the Executive Secretary charged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of innovation and work together to build a future where research and development are at the forefront of the national agenda.

