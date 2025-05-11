NCDMB Targets 1,000 Delegates For 2025 Oil, Gas Fair

Share

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced that over 1,000 delegates are expected to participate in the 5th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) scheduled for May 20–22, 2025.

A statement from the Corporate Communications Department of the Board disclosed that the biennial event will be held at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

NOGOF 2025 is expected to serve as a platform to unveil upcoming project opportunities across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. It will also foster investment and promote local content development.

According to the Board, the event will attract key stakeholders including federal ministers, regulators, and chief executives of both international and indigenous oil and gas companies.

More than 50 exhibition stands will be showcased by industry players, manufacturers, and researchers. The fair will also feature project opportunity presentations by 25 top industry experts, panel sessions, technical workshops, and strategic networking sessions.

Organised by Jake Riley, NOGOF 2025 is sponsored by major industry stakeholders such as Chevron, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Coleman Wires and Cables, Renaissance Africa Energy, Nigeria LNG, Nigerchin Wires and Cables, Dorman Long Engineering, First E&P, Greenville LNG, Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited, EVOMEC Limited, Antan Producing Limited, Enageed, and Sterling Oil E&P, among others.

A major highlight of the 2025 edition will be the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, billed for May 21. The award aims to honour individuals and organisations that made outstanding contributions to local content development in 2024.

