NCDMB, Solidare Ltd Conclude Renewable Energy Integration Training In Edo

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Solidare Limited, has successfully concluded a training programme on renewable energy integration for oil and gas installations in Edo State.

The programme aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The participants expressed their excitement and gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for supporting the initiative.

They praised the NCDMB led by Engr. Felix Ogbe for empowering youths across the country through capacity-building programs.

The training programme is part of NCDMB’s efforts to develop local capacity and promote sustainable development in the oil and gas sector.

The board has been working tirelessly to implement the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which mandates local content development in the industry.

The training focused on equipping participants with the skills needed to integrate renewable energy solutions into oil and gas installations. This is in line with the global trend of transitioning to cleaner energy sources and reducing carbon footprint.

The NCDMB’s commitment to human capital development and local content promotion is evident in its various initiatives, including the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Program, which aims to train 10,000 Nigerians in high-demand skills.

The successful conclusion of the training program is a testament to the NCDMB’s efforts to promote sustainable development and empower youths in the oil and gas sector.