NCDMB Showcases Commitment To Local Content Devt, Indigenous Companies

Background

It is said that charity begins at home and that is why the Federal Government under former President Dr Goodluck Jonathon established the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in 2010 to regulate the activities of the oil companies operating in the country and boost the local content of indigenous companies operating in Nigeria.

In furtherance of its commitment to empowering the people, NCDMB on December 2, 2025, floated a $100 million Equity Investment Scheme to support local companies. Floated in partnership with Bank of Industry (BoI), the equity funding will provide financial support to high growth local oil and gas companies.

As part of exposing its activities to the Nigerian public, the Corporate Communications Department of NCDMB, headed by Dr Obinna Ezeobi, following the directive of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB Board, Dr Felix Omatsola Ogbe, recently organised a media tour for selected journalists from the South South region, to two indigenous companies; BUNORR Integrated Energy Limited and Marconi NG EPC Limited (Marconi), which newly acquired SAIPEM facility at Rivers State.

At both facilities, the journalists were exposed to the operations of the two companies. At BUNNOR Omagwa, condemned engine oil is treated to become new for machines while at Marconi all manner of logistics services were on offer.

Dumping of used oil

At the BUNNOR Facility, Modestus Ikechukwu Okeke, the Managing Director of the company called on all relevant stakeholders at the state and national levels to enact laws banning the dumping of used engine oil at particular places. He said that will help companies like his have access to enough condemn engine oil for its base oil production.

Okeke maintained that the nonavailability of raw materials is hampering the company’s level of productivity. The Managing Director also appealed for power to be extended to the Omagwa community where his factory is domiciled, pleading with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, to extend electricity to the community.

Stating that his plant can produce about 35, 000 litres of base oil. The MD disclosed that condemned engine oil is processed to get base oil, which is used as oil for all the nuts, and brakes of cars and other automobile engines. “Let there be a law that will guide people on the disposal of waste oil. Imagine that we have a bill that will mandate you to take your used engine oil to a particular location and if they bring it, we can pay for it.

The legislation will help us a lot and then the capacity of the plant we have is quite big to process 36,000 litres of base oil a day,” he said. Speaking further he said: “Our machines can run for six months non-stop but you must have raw materials. So, the challenges are that if we finish the one, we have now we stop, but assuming that there is legislation, it will help us regulate them either way at the state or federal level.

“The second thing is this area, Omagwa, is not connected to the national grid. We use generators and we have to buy diesel in thousands of litres because of our production. For us to start production each day, we have to have about 5, 000 litres of diesel on ground for the plant and generator.

“Yes, we are running but I believe we can run faster if we can get the national power grid around this area. It will help us a great deal. It will make a whole lot more sense than relying on generators 24 hours daily.”

Challenges/achievements

The Chief Executive of BUNORR also reeled out other challenges, revealing that they can run for one week and stop because of lack of availability of raw materials.

“Please stop throwing away your used engine oil. We buy them,” he disclosed. He said in the last six months, however, his company had commenced commercial operations, successfully completed technical commissioning and test running of the plant. Achieved partial but stable commercial production, demonstrated the capability of the plant to operate continuously.

NCDMB’s promise

In his response, Teddy Bai, Chief Supervisor, Government Relations, NCDMB, who represented Ezeobi, promised the Chief Executive that all his pleas will get to the Board’s Executive Secretary.

He commended the company for its achievements so far, maintaining that the Board through the journalists on ground will make sure that their projects and even challenges are escalated to the whole world.

Bai said: “NCDMB will try their best to showcase this company and this project to the world. The collaboration of your company and NCDMB starts from now and your prayers, I’m sure will be looked into and this project also, we consider it a Nigerian content initiative.’’

Marconi NG EPC Ltd

At Marconi NG EPC Limited, NCDMB commended the company for wholly acquiring SAIPEM’s facility, noting that the acquisition positions the company to execute projects across swamp, land, and deep offshore terrains. NCDMB said Marconi now has strategic advantage across all segments of the oil and gas value chain.

The Board further said the acquisition would enable more fabrication and related activities to be done in-country, describing Marconi as one of the biggest fabrication companies in Nigeria. He noted that although NCDMB currently holds no equity in the company, Marconi is free to seek financial support under the Board’s $100 million Equity Investment Scheme operated with the Bank of Industry (BoI). “Remember that land and swamp value chains are reserved only for Nigerian companies.

In the past, SAIPEM was partly owned by foreigners, which meant it could not operate in the swamp value chain,’’ noted Ezeobi, who represented Ogbe at the event. “With Marconi now being fully Nigerian-owned, they can operate across land, swamp, and deep offshore. They are wellpositioned to take on projects like Bonga North and others.

“Although we do not have equity in Marconi, we have a duty to showcase them. When they succeed, Nigerian Content succeeds. When we market them, we are also marketing NCDMB. “NCDMB is working hand in hand with Nigerian companies to create opportunities for youths and expand job creation across the country.”

Nigerian firms

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Marconi NG EPC Limited, Gian Fabio Dal Cioppo, revealed that the facility sits on one million square metres of land, which included a 330-meter jetty, and has the capacity to fabricate over 25,000 tons of heavy structures per year. The facility he said was acquired from SAIPEM to support the future of fabrication in Nigeria.

Describing the yard as the biggest in the country, with adequate office spaces, accommodation, fabrication facilities, and jetty space, he maintained the capacity to produce over 20, 000 tons of fabrication annually. Although many oil and gas jobs were awarded to companies abroad in recent years, the MD said that Nigerian companies can execute such projects cost effectively.

He added that the facility is one the leading yards in the country, with assets and organisational capability to execute fabrication and other services for complex capital EPC projects, both onshore and offshore.

He also emphasised that the company possesses the equipment, technical capacity, legacy and human capabilities to deliver the highest quality of work in the industry at competitive costs and schedule, aligned with the Presidential Directives on Local Content and the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010.

He appealed to the government and oil industry stakeholders to be steadfast with the implementation of the NOGICD Act, insisting that Marconi is well positioned to support national goals, while contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth. Underscoring the benefits of local content to the economy, he urged the government to resist pressures to roll back the progress that had been achieved in local content implementation in the last 15 years.

Macroni’s support to oil/gas industry

Dr David Editang, Business Development Manager of Marconi, said the company is a fully indigenous Nigerian firm committed to ensuring that more jobs under NCDMB are domiciled within the country, adding that the new owners retained the services of local experts, who operated the facility for decades prior to the acquisition of the facility. He added that Marconi provides marine logistics, power generation, and equipment support, stressing that the facility has the capacity to fabricate, store and load out completed project structures through three of its jetties.

According to him: “You can come here and do business; you can clear your goods here. We generate our own power and have the equipment needed to support the oil and gas industry. “The facility also played a significant role in the execution and construction of several notable projects in the past including Egina, Usan, Akpo, Train 7, among many others.”

Host communities’ inclusivity call

Dr Benjamin Style, National President, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOST OM), in his reaction said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, has regulated a lot of things in the oil and gas sector, adding that today both the oil companies and other critical stakeholders are celebrating the new move that are penetrating all sectors.

He called for the inclusion of the host communities in the activities of NCDMB and the companies in the different communities, noting: “But in my own view as the President of HOSTCOM, I see it in another form, whether they are missing it, I don’t know. You can’t be doing these things without involving the host communities and Mr President has conspicuously emphasised the importance of host communities.

“You cannot do business in a particular area without involving the people. During the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference held in December 2025, host communities were not invited. If we are not invited as a critical stakeholder, it is an aberration. “Where are you operating? Are you operating on the air? You are operating in the host communities and that host community knows exactly what you are doing.

The crusaders are the host communities. “We in our various communities are the people to talk about what you are doing because the men you are giving money to go to the creeks are still coming to stay with us. “It is a must and we are not begging. If you don’t bring the people to know what you are doing, you have not done anything at all. When you say local content, the communities are important. Local contractors are coming from the communities.”

Way forward

The MD BUNORR, thanking Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board for investing about $3.6 million equity into the company, however, asked that the Board should help more in making sure that the challenges facing his company and other indigenous companies are addressed. Also, Style suggested that the local people should be encouraged because it is local content.

“Let us think of encouraging the community people because they are people staying with these oil companies that are living in the sea and on the shores of their communities,’’ he disclosed.

Adding; “We need to encourage them to welcome the oil companies so that there will be maximum productivity, peace and development so that the oil companies will be winning, the government will be winning and the community also will be winning.”