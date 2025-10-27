NCDMB Set To Train Over 10,000 Nigerians

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB has unveiled a special human capital development programme that will train over 10,000 young graduates and technicians in top 10 high-demand skills in the sector.

It stated that the programme was spurred by the resurgence of big-ticket investments and new projects in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Termed NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Program, the intent is to prepare and equip the next generation of Nigerians with practical skills for top careers in the oil and gas industry and position them to take part actively in the oil and gas projects recently launched by some international and indigenous operating oil and gas companies.

Announcing the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Program, according to a statement by General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, the board’s Executive Secretary, Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe confirmed that the program will close skill gaps extracted from the review of applications for Expatriate Quotas by industry operators.

It added that the top career paths were equally identified from engagements with key industry stakeholders, including Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS).