NCDMB Project: EFCC Begins Trial Of Oil Magnate, Akindele, Over Alleged $35m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the trial of an oil magnate, Dr Akintoye Akindele, accused of complicity in the conversion of the sum of $35 million belonging to the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) before Justice Ekerete Akpan of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The $35 million was said to have been converted from the money paid by the NCDMB Capacity Development Intervention Company Ltd to Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited as investment in the establishment of a modular refinery, a jetty, amongst others in Brass, Bayelsa State.

Akindele was arraigned alongside two others on a four count charge bordering on retaining and using several amount of the monies despite having knowledge that they emanate from an unlawful action.

The two other defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ ABJ/ CR/ 641/2024, are Platform Capital Investment Partners Ltd and Duport Midstream Company Ltd.

He however pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail to enable him prepare adequately for his trial. At the last adjourned date, the anti-graft agency called its first prosecution witness (PW1), Hon. Isreal Sunny Goli, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The witness had last year petitioned the EFCC over the disbursement of funds for the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd, Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited and the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited under the immediate Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Kiyesi Simbi Wabote.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, R. U. Adagba, the witness told the court that his petition to the EFCC was predicated on the grounds that nothing tangible was done at the project site 24 months after funds were disbursed to the relevant agencies.

According to him, the NCDMB secretary had informed them that the sum of $30 million for the project have been paid in full, unfortunately nothing tangible was done at the project site. During cross examination by Akindele ‘s lawyer, Chief A. O. Okeaya-Inneh (SAN), the witness stated that beyond the clearing of the project site and a non-functional jetty, nothing was done by those who collected the money.

He added that the caravans that Atlantic Ltd used to accommodate their staff have been overtaken by reptiles. In the charge, Akindele and Platform Capital Investment Partners Ltd were said to have between December, 2020 and February, 2021, “indirectly retained the sum of $16, 006, 000 being part of the funds dishonestly converted from the money paid by the NCDMB Capacity Development Intervention Company Ltd to Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited as investment when you knew that the said sum of $16, 006, 000 constituted proceed of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended by (Act No. ! of 2012) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act”. Further hearing in the trial has been adjourned to July 10 and 15.

