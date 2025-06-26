NCDMB Pledges Oil Industry Support As Yikodeen Expands Safety Footwear Production

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has pledged full support to ensure that world-class safety boots produced by Yikodeen Company Limited are widely utilised within Nigeria.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Board’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, Yikodeen recently inaugurated its expanded safety footwear manufacturing plant in Ejigbo, Lagos. The state-of-the-art, 120,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to produce 5,000 pairs of safety boots daily.

Representing the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, described the commissioning as a landmark achievement aligned with the Board’s core mandate of promoting local content across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

“Enterprises like Yikodeen embody the very essence of what we stand for at NCDMB. The ‘D’ in our name stands for Development, and the ‘M’ represents Monitoring—ensuring Nigerian-made products are not only manufactured but also adopted,” Bamidele said.

He assured that the NCDMB would continue to support Yikodeen, especially as its products meet global standards and are already being adopted by companies in the oil and gas sector.

“The Executive Secretary has mandated me to confirm our full support to ensure that these world-class safety boots are used across industries in Nigeria,” he added.

Highlighting the Federal Government’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy, Bamidele noted that a presidential directive mandates that all safety footwear procured with public funds must be made in Nigeria.

“Yikodeen stands to benefit immensely from this directive if strategically positioned,” he said.

He praised the company’s founder, noting, “If he started in 2016 and you subtract nine years from his age, you can imagine how young he was when he started this dream. That ‘shoemaker’ is now a billionaire shoemaker.”

Bamidele urged Nigerian youths to emulate the entrepreneurial spirit behind Yikodeen, describing the company’s journey as one that inspires national pride.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, commended Yikodeen’s transformation from a modest workshop in 2016 to West Africa’s largest footwear manufacturing company.

“This is more than just a factory; it is a movement—a demonstration that Lagos can produce, compete, and export globally,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added that the factory aligns with the Lagos State Industrial Policy (2025–2030), which seeks to double manufacturing’s contribution to the state’s GDP from 7.5% to at least 15% by 2030, reduce import dependence, and foster a thriving local industrial ecosystem.

“Yikodeen is not only producing shoes; it is producing livelihoods, opportunities, and dignity,” the governor said.

Founder and CEO of Yikodeen, Mr. Atunde Shamsideen, described the company as a “stubborn dream” that began in 2015 with just 20 pairs of shoes.

“Today, we produce over 2,000 pairs daily, meeting ISO, ASTM, and Nigerian industrial standards,” he said.

He credited the NCDMB for playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth, especially in product testing and enabling adoption by major oil and gas firms like Saipem and Daewoo.

“Their enforcement ensured our products got accepted. Today, those same companies are our biggest customers,” Shamsideen said.

He stressed that enforcing local procurement policies could be a game-changer for employment in Nigeria.

“Only about two percent of safety boots used in Nigeria are locally made. Enforcing local purchase in oil and gas and public sectors could create over 35,000 jobs,” he said.

According to him, Yikodeen’s production ecosystem currently engages women in raw material recycling and trains over 1,000 people annually.

“Buying Made-in-Nigeria goes beyond commerce—it creates value chains, livelihoods, and national dignity,” he added.

Mrs. Teresa Ojomo, Director for Lagos Operations at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), who represented the Director-General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, applauded Yikodeen’s commitment to national and international standards.

“This facility is a declaration that Nigerian manufacturing can lead globally. SON will continue to support companies like Yikodeen that prioritise quality,” she said.

Okeke noted that SON has partnered with Yikodeen since 2006, culminating in the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification. Yikodeen is also certified under NIS ISO 20346:2004 and ISO 20345:2022.

“Standards are not obstacles—they are enablers. They bridge ambition and market access,” he said.

Representing the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, Chief Brown Mene described Yikodeen as a beacon of hope for Nigeria.

He commended the company’s resilience and urged its leadership to remain visionary and expand globally.

“The name of Yikodeen will blaze bright and proud,” he declared.