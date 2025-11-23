NCDMB Partners Renaissance, First E&P To Launch Nigerian Engineering Olympiad

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited, has launched the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO).

A statement on Sunday by the General Manager, Corporate Communications at NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, described NEO as an engineering competition designed to inspire students to develop innovative projects that address real societal challenges.

The initiative is championed by Enactus Nigeria, with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) serving as a key partner.

Explaining the concept of the Olympiad, Country Director of Enactus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, said the programme aims to motivate final-year and postgraduate engineering students to envision and build a self-reliant Nigeria driven by knowledge, innovation, and collaboration.

“The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad embodies our belief that innovation must be nurtured where it begins, in the minds of young engineers. By connecting academic creativity with industry realities, NEO provides the bridge that transforms knowledge into impact, and ideas into enterprise,” Ajayi stated.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the theme of the programme, “Inspiring Engineering Solutions,” aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy.

Ogbe noted that despite Nigeria’s large population and potential, the engineering sector faces a significant skills gap, with only a small percentage of graduates considered industry-ready. He warned that this shortfall fuels over-reliance on expatriates, contributes to brain drain, and limits the growth of competent local engineers.

Represented by the Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, Ogbe explained that the Olympiad complements NCDMB’s human capacity development programmes, which have trained young Nigerians in petroleum engineering, digital technology, robotics, and other advanced fields.

“Our goal is to institutionalise an annual national platform that identifies, nurtures, and supports exceptional engineering talent while connecting participants to industry mentorship and commercialisation pathways,” he said.

He added that the Board is also committed to strengthening entrepreneurial and leadership skills to enable young engineers to excel in the workforce or establish technology-driven enterprises.

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, represented by Ms. Ebiho Agun, described Nigerian youths’ creativity and ingenuity as among the nation’s greatest assets in a world increasingly powered by science, innovation, and problem-solving. She said the Olympiad offers young Nigerians a crucial platform to expand their imagination, sharpen technical expertise, and showcase excellence locally and globally.

Addressing the students as “the heartbeat of Nigeria’s future,” she urged them to take advantage of the competition for learning, discovery, and career advancement. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting programmes that promote youth creativity, skills development, and mentorship.

The General Manager, Integrated Gas, First E&P, Engr. Yetunde Taiwo, said the company’s involvement aligns with its core values of nurturing talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship. While First E&P has prioritised supporting secondary-school education, she said the Olympiad provides a unique chance to engage university-level engineering students and expose them to real industry challenges.

She expressed concern about the rising brain drain, noting that many graduates emigrate due to limited local opportunities. Taiwo stressed that initiatives like the Olympiad, backed by robust government-industry partnerships, can help create sustainable career pathways, retain talent, and assure young engineers that meaningful opportunities exist within Nigeria’s energy sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, represented by Engr. Amino Hamisu, commended the Olympiad as a significant step toward advancing engineering excellence and strengthening national technological development.

Delivering the keynote address, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Ogunsola, described the Olympiad as a “watershed moment” in bridging the academia-industry gap. She called it a national innovation incubator designed to transform final-year engineering projects into commercially viable products through mentorship, prototype development, and intellectual property support. She affirmed that NSE will provide expert guidance to ensure students’ innovations meet global standards.