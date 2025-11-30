NCDMB, Oke-Eze Conclude Training On Solar-Powered Cold Storage In Ogun

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has partnered with Oke-Eze Increase Nigeria Limited to conclude a training programme on Solar-Powered Cold Storage and Agitech Solutions in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The programme, which recently wrapped up, aimed to equip participants with the skills needed to harness solar energy for cold storage and agricultural technology solutions. The collaboration highlights both organisations’ commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, economic growth, and local content development in Nigeria.

Eze Ella, CEO of Oke-Eze Increase Nigeria Limited, expressed appreciation for the partnership, noting that the training would have a lasting impact on participants’ lives. He explained that the skills gained would enable participants to generate income and improve their livelihoods.

“This training aligns with NCDMB’s goal of developing local capacity and promoting sustainable development in the oil and gas sector, while also exploring opportunities in renewable energy and agtech solutions,” he said.

The programme forms part of NCDMB’s broader efforts to empower youths and foster sustainable development across Nigeria.