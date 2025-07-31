NCDMB Leads Push For Homegrown Talents

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to developing local talent and ensuring sustainable human capital growth through strategic partnerships with private sector players.

The Board made this known on Wednesday in Lagos at the close-out ceremony of a landmark Human Capital Development (HCD) programme, held in partnership with Chevron Nigeria Limited and Geoscape Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe represented by the General Manager, Human Capacity Development, Barr. Esueme Dan-Kikile described the initiative as a clear demonstration of the Board’s project-based HCD framework and a critical component of its Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

“Today marks not just the end of a programme, but the realization of a vision, an affirmation of the transformative power of the NCDMB’s HCD initiative,” he said. “This is nation-building in action. You are now prepared to be catalysts for change, ready to deliver local solutions and raise industry standards in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

According to a statement signed by Obinna Ezeobi, PhD, General Manager, Corporate Communications at NCDMB, the ceremony, held on July 30, 2025, at Geoscape’s Lagos facility, celebrated the graduation of 11 outstanding trainees. The graduates underwent a rigorous 12-month training that combined classroom instruction, hands-on practical sessions, and international exposure in the United Kingdom.

The programme, tagged “Chevron Nigeria Limited Purchase of Unit 20 Autothermal Reformer Cooled Tip Swirler Burner Assembly (Tag: 120-xx102-05)”, selected 11 participants from a pool of 33 applicants on the NOGIC JQS portal.

Ogbe commended Chevron and Geoscape for their significant roles in the programme’s success:

“Together with Chevron Nigeria Limited and Geoscape, we have shown how public-private synergy can produce powerful results. I sincerely thank Chevron for its continued commitment to local talent development, and Geoscape for setting a high standard in training and professionalism.”

He urged the graduates to maximize the opportunity presented to them:

“This is a significant investment in your future. If you do not use it, you will lose it. Go out there and excel. Carry the torch of excellence with diligence and integrity.”

Ogbe encouraged the trainees to view the programme as the launchpad for lifelong success:

“Be relentless in learning, resilient in the face of challenges, and an inspiration to others. Nigeria believes in you. I challenge you to create meaningful impact.”

Also speaking at the event, Chevron’s HCD Adviser, Mr. Victor Inyere representing the company’s General Manager, Nigerian Content, Ventures and Regulatory Affairs, Ms. Edwina Kentebe-Oluwakayode highlighted that the initiative was more than a regulatory requirement; it was a social investment.

“This ceremony signifies a strong partnership with NCDMB, not just as regulators but as supportive collaborators. At Chevron, we believe in people. Investing in human capital is the surest path to sustainable development.”

In her remarks, Geoscape Nigeria Limited’s CEO, Mrs. Modupe Jegede, praised NCDMB and Chevron for their enduring support:

“Without NCDMB’s enabling framework, Geoscape wouldn’t be here. The Nigerian Content Act gave us the foundation to grow, compete, and even attain ISO certification.”

She also unveiled plans for a fully equipped technical training school nearing completion and extended an invitation to stakeholders for its commissioning.

“We are installing state-of-the-art equipment and ensuring the facility is one that everyone will be proud of. Our goal is not just profitability, but sustainability and long-term impact,” she added.

The impact of the programme was evident in the testimonies of the trainees.

Elizabeth Oyeyemi, the only female in the cohort, expressed gratitude for the exposure and support she received, especially during the overseas training segment.

“This programme made me realise there are no limits for women in technical careers. I felt supported and empowered every step of the way,” she said.

Another graduate, Ayandipo Feyintoluwa, described the experience as “innovative and eye-opening,” citing modules such as online leak sealing and composite repair as particularly impactful.

“We’re grateful to NCDMB, Chevron, and Geoscape. This training shouldn’t end here, there’s still so much to learn and explore,” he said.

All stakeholders at the event shared a common goal: to invest in human capital and build a competitive, inclusive, and future-ready oil and gas industry in Nigeria.