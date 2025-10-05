NCDMB Launches Lecture Series: Jonathan, Nwapa, Others To Speak

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to unveil the maiden edition of its Nigerian Content Academy Lecture Series, which will focus on strategic issues in the oil and gas industry as part of the board’s ongoing human capacity development and thought leadership initiatives.

A statement issued on Sunday by Obinna Ezeobi, PhD, General Manager, Corporate Communications, explained that the weekly lecture series is organised by the Nigerian Content Academy, a specialised arm of the NCDMB dedicated to developing human and material resources through world-class training, fostering entrepreneurship, and equipping Nigerians with critical skills to thrive in the oil and gas sector and related industries.

The statement noted that the Academy’s overarching goal is to empower Nigerians to take full advantage of economic opportunities in the oil and gas sector and its linkage industries, thereby enhancing national development and deepening local content implementation.

Already, the Board has lined up prominent figures in the oil and gas industry and the national economy for speaking roles. Confirmed speakers include former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; pioneer Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Dr. Ernest Nwapa; Special Adviser on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen; and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings and former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Ltd, Mr. Austin Avuru, among other industry leaders.

According to the Director of the Nigerian Content Academy, Dr. Ama Ikuru, the lecture series will be delivered in 12 weekly sessions, each designed to provide insights on emerging industry challenges, explore innovative strategies, and chart pathways for sustainable local content development.

“The lecture series is designed to bring together key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to review progress, reimagine implementation and shape the issues around delivering the Nigerian Content implementation mandate. The presentations and discussions will be thought-provoking and impactful to the industry,” the statement added.

Some of the lectures will be held virtually, while others will be physical, with each session expected to convene key stakeholders, including operating companies, NCDMB personnel, and industry partners.

Dr. Ernest Nwapa will deliver the inaugural lecture on Thursday, October 9, 2025, on the topic “Staying the Nigerian Content Course in the Midst of Delivery Challenges.” The following week, October 16, the Chief Operating Officer of Seplat Energy Ltd, Mr. Sam Ezugworie, will speak on “Managing Non-Technical Risks and Local Content Growth in Oil and Gas Industry.”

Other scheduled speakers include Mrs. Verheijen, who will speak on “Maximizing Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investments Through Local Content Implementation” on November 12, and former President Jonathan, who will deliver a lecture on December 10 on “Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 — 15 Years On: Achievements and the Way Forward.”

Avuru will deliver his lecture on October 29 on “Indigenous Operators as the Pillars for Local Content Growth,” while the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, will speak on December 18 on “New Initiatives, New Thinking for Growing Nigerian Content in the Oil and Gas Industry.”

Other notable speakers include Mr. Chidi Nkazi, Prof. Mike Onyekwu, Dr. Nosa Omorodion, Barr. Mohammed Umar, Mazi Sam Onyechi, and Prof. Joseph Atubokiki-Ajienka.

With this carefully selected lineup, the Nigerian Content Academy Lecture Series is set to become a premier knowledge-sharing platform, providing opportunities for stakeholders to address key issues, proffer solutions, and reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to advancing local content development as a key driver of national growth.