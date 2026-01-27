NCDMB, Kinetium Oil Train Youths In Plumbing, Pipefitting

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Kinetium Oil and Gas Limited, has successfully concluded a two-week vocational training and empowerment programme in plumbing and pipefitting for 30 youths in Lagos State.

The programme, which held from January 12 to January 23, 2026, was designed to equip participants with the technical skills and practical knowledge required to thrive in the oil and gas industry.

The training covered key areas including plumbing system components, pipe installation and repairs, pipefitting techniques, and plumbing code compliance.

Participants also gained hands-on experience in plumbing system installation and maintenance, preparing them for career opportunities as plumbers, pipefitters, or plumbing contractors.

The initiative aligns with NCDMB’s ongoing commitment to developing the skills and competencies of Nigerian youths in the oil and gas sector. The Board has continued to implement programmes aimed at bridging skill gaps and positioning Nigerians to take advantage of emerging industry opportunities.

The successful completion of the training underscores the commitment of NCDMB and Kinetium Oil and Gas Limited to human capital development in the oil and gas industry.

The initiative is expected to have a positive impact by enhancing local capacity and improving the overall skill base of Nigerian youths in the sector.