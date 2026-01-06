NCDMB Kickstarts Content Research, Innovation Challenge

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced the Nigerian Content Research, Innovation and Technology Challenge 2025/2026.

It called on interested individuals, research institutions, academia, oil and gas industry suppliers, and members of the public with research innovations, to submit proposals for evaluation and admission into the NCDMB Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A statement by General Manager Corporate Communications, NCMDB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, the competition, which he said, seeks to identify and develop new technologies to address specific challenges in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors, requires that proposals be in line with approved thematic areas and priority industry challenge, namely, Geological and Geophysical Studies, Local Materials Substitution Studies, Technology Development Studies, Health, Safety and Environmental Studies, Engineering Studies, and Renewable Energy.

It stated that for Geological and Geophysical Studies, proposals have to focus on developing solutions related to exploration, big data, and real time logging data processing, while those for local materials substation studies have to concentrate on sustainable materials for environmental remediation.