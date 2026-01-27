NCDMB, Jake Riley Empower 250 Youths In Lagos With Technical, Digital Skills

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Jake Riley Academy, has empowered over 250 industry-ready youths through a month-long intensive training programme designed to equip participants with technical and digital skills for self-reliance and national development.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the training programme was sponsored by the NCDMB and delivered by Jake Riley Limited as part of a joint commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable skills development.

The programme was conducted under the FAST Selling Skills Training Programme, an initiative of Jake Riley Limited aimed at sharpening participants’ skills and equipping them with business starter packs to enable them launch into commercial services.

The statement noted that the graduation ceremony, held at the Women Development Centre in Agege, Lagos State, marked the successful completion of one of the demand-driven training initiatives designed to equip participants with practical, income-generating skills aligned with current market needs.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Capacity Building at the NCDMB, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, challenged Nigerian youths to embrace skills acquisition as a viable pathway to self-reliance and national development.

Bamidele, who was represented by the Supervisor, Marine Vessel Categorisation and Technical Assistant to the Director, Mr. John Barigha, urged the graduands to maximise the opportunity, stressing that their success would depend largely on how effectively they apply the skills acquired.

He cautioned beneficiaries against trivialising the programme, noting that discipline, dedication, and commitment would determine their progress. He also disclosed that the Board is concluding plans to introduce a new training programme targeted at youths aged 35 years and below, particularly those with engineering backgrounds, to expand participation and opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

Barigha further urged beneficiaries to utilise their starter packs judiciously and avoid selling the equipment provided.

“We are not giving you fish; we are teaching you how to fish. What we have given you today is the net. It is now left for you to make meaningful use of it,” he said, adding that the Board invested heavily to ensure the programme delivers lasting impact.

In her keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Jake Riley Limited, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, described the graduation as a defining moment for 250 young Nigerians. She said the programme reflected NCDMB’s expanding role in local content development, with youth empowerment central to economic transformation.

Ogbue described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inclusive growth agenda.

“Today celebrates not just achievement, but a national vision that positions young people as drivers of Nigeria’s economic future,” she said.

She explained that beneficiaries underwent transparent selection and intensive foundation training before advancing into seven specialised skill tracks, including solar installation, fashion design, catering, digital freelancing, textile and Adire making, electrical installation, and GSM phone repair.

“These skills were deliberately selected to meet market demand and expand employment opportunities nationwide,” Ogbue added.

She commended the leadership of the NCDMB, particularly the Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, for championing demand-driven training, and praised trainers and facilitators for combining technical excellence with entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, the Head of JR Academy, Jake Riley Limited, Ms. Ojinika Mba-Kalu, charged the graduates to pursue excellence, become employers and mentors, and deploy their certificates as “keys to opportunity.”

“These starter packs represent an investment in your future by the NCDMB through Jake Riley Limited. Take excellent care of these tools. They are the foundation of your new business,” she said.

She added that success would depend not only on tools but also on attitude, work ethic, commitment to quality, and integrity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a digital marketing trainee, Miss Grace Ateri, described the programme as transformative.

“The training was intensive but rewarding. The practical exposure boosted our confidence to work independently,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Anuba Chidera, a solar installation trainee, described the programme as life-changing, with strong real-world application.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates and the distribution of starter packs, enabling graduates to immediately start or expand their businesses.

According to the organisers, the participants included 162 digital skills trainees, 20 solar installers, 23 caterers, 22 fashion designers, and others across technical trades.