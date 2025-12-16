NCDMB, Gazems Venture Launch Vocational Training Programme For Lagos Youths

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has partnered with Gazems Venture to launch a Vocational Training and Empowerment Programme for youths in Lagos, focusing on CCTV, DSTV, and security system installation.

The initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills in security system installation, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial opportunities. The NCDMB stated that the programme is part of its ongoing efforts to promote local content development and strengthen industry expertise.

“By investing in vocational training, NCDMB and Gazems Venture are contributing to a safer and more secure society while empowering youths with income-generating skills,” the board said. The training covers essential aspects of security system installation, including CCTV and access control systems.

The programme is expected to benefit oil and gas professionals, IT specialists, and organizations by improving cybersecurity capabilities and reducing vulnerability to threats. Participants will gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience, enhancing the overall security posture of the industry.

The initiative underscores NCDMB’s mandate to develop local talent and reinforce industry expertise, while fostering economic empowerment among Nigerian youths.