NCDMB Faults Report On Spending N7.7bn On Consultancy

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said neither the board nor its Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, spent N7.7 billion on consultancy.

There was a report that Ogbe approved the money. But NCDMB in a statement yesterday said the report was misleading.

“It is a fact that in 2017, the Board developed a 10- Year Strategic Roadmap underpinned by five pillars and four enablers.

The 10-Year Strategic Roadmap targets incountry retention of 70% spend in the oil and gas industry by 2027, amongst other measurable targets.

“One of the four enablers of the 10-Year Strategic Roadmap is Stakeholder Collaboration and Engagement, borne out of a need to ensure harmonious policy and regulatory implementation by all agencies and institutions of government.

It is against this background that the Board has every two years organised a Strategic Workshop with Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government that pertain to the oil and gas industry to interrogate and find areas of alignment in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

On carrying out this Strategic Workshop and every other activity of NCDMB, due process was followed in ensuring that all financial expenditures were made following approved financial and procurement guidelines.

We wish to emphasize that NCDMB operates under strict government regulations and oversight bodies.” It added: “The NCDMB categorically refutes the false claims made in the publication.

The allegations of misappropriation to the tune of N7.7 billion without due approval are entirely baseless, mischievous, and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Board and the Executive Secretary.

