NCDMB Emerges Best Agency In Ease Of Doing Business For 4th Year

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has won the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Transparency and Efficiency Champion Award for the fourth consecutive year.

The Board topped the Ease of Doing Business rankings in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to a press statement on Wednesday, December 3.

The award was presented on December 2, 2025, at the State House in Abuja. Executive Secretary Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe was represented by Acting Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Omomehin Ajimijaye, who highlighted the Board’s alignment with policy reforms and commitment to management goals.

“This recognition underscores the Board’s operational excellence, teamwork, and consistent engagement with partners and industry stakeholders. It reflects NCDMB’s focus on efficiency, transparency, and quality service delivery.

“The PEBEC Awards and Gala Night celebrated public service reforms. The event was chaired by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, while PEBEC Director General Princess Zarah Audu commended the Board for automating processes to minimise human interference, urging other agencies to adopt similar approaches”, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Board also received the Reform Champion Award, presented to Engr. Cityfaith Baribor Zorasi for exceptional performance as NCDMB’s liaison to PEBEC.

“NCDMB remains committed to strengthening service delivery and institutional performance, advancing local industry growth under the NOGICD Act of 2010, and raising standards in the years ahead.

“The Board thanks PEBEC for the recognition and appreciates its staff for their dedication and hard work. Congratulations to the entire NCDMB team,” the statement added.