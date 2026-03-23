NCDMB E S Ascribes Priority To Radisson Hotel

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has described the five-star Radisson Hotel and Conference Centre as a top priority project to the Board, whose progress he said he would be “following up every day and week to make sure that it is completed on record time.

Revealing that South Africa’s Edison Corporation, incorporating Radisson Hotels Group, assured of world-class services, he expressed confidence that the facility would be commissioned in December 2026

Addressing visiting top executives of Edison Corporation and Megastar Technical and Construction Company, at the conclusion of a one-day project management tour and workshop at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Swali, Yenagoa, at the weekend, the Executive Secretary said that the project was critical to the Board, to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He commended the team from Edison Corporation and the project contractor, Megastar Technical and Construction Company, for the quality and pace of work, and reminded its management that much responsibility rests on the company for delivery on schedule.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, Dr Obinna Ezeobi, reads that “With the hotel becoming functional at the end of the year, I believe there will be tourism in Bayelsa State; and that’s one of my dreams.

“When I took up this job as Executive Secretary in December 2024, I said I must make this hotel work. Most of the critical aspects of the project have been resolved in terms of markup room, scope of work in terms of financing and contracting strategies.

“And I’m sure that all hands would be on deck to ensure that work proceeds unhampered.”

In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Edison Corporation, Mr Vivian Reddy, said the team from Edison Hotel Group was very excited to have come into a contractual arrangement with the NCDMB, assuring that “Radisson Hotel and Conference Centre, Yenagoa, will put this place on the world map.

He disclosed that his company is working with the main contractor to make sure the facility meets world-class standards.

The Edison boss, who is reputed to be the first South African businessman to lead a high-level business delegation from that country to Nigeria during the tenure of President Thabo Mbeki in 1999, was full of commendation for the NCDMB boss, describing him as “a great visionary, an excellent.

He also commended the project contractors and professional teams involved, stating that his team has every confidence in their technical competence.

“What is so important with the group Radisson International is that, if anyone around the world looks for Radisson Yenagoa, they will see this place pop up, and it’s going to help to uplift the area in terms of visitors and tourism.”

“Our role is to make sure we deliver a world-class quality hotel, from start to finish. We will open the hotel; we will furnish it.

“Getting Radisson in here wasn’t easy: It took months. In fact, over one and a half years of discussions and thousands of pages of documentation.”

“When a group like Radisson, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, decide and commits that they will come in here, it actually is a mark of confidence in the area.

“His vision and dream are going to become a reality. We’re going to help him and make it – and it’s going to be the best hotel in this region.”

On the team of Edison Corporation and Radisson International were Brian Sibusiso Mpono and Govindasami Monogren, among others.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, NCDMB, Dr Obinna Ezeobi, stated that the hotel is designed to meet global five-star standards and is expected to serve as a strategic hub for industry conferences, investor engagements, and high-level business meetings, thereby boosting economic activities in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta.