NCDMB, Dangote Refinery Inaugurate Joint C’ttee To Deepen Local Content

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals have inaugurated a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to advance local content implementation in the operational phase of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by NCDMB’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

The inauguration, held at the Dangote Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, marked a key milestone in fostering strategic collaboration between both institutions to reinforce local content in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The event was presided over by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, and the Group Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Group, Chief Edwin Devakumar.

It featured the formal signing of the Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToR), a guided tour of the refinery and other critical facilities, and the official commencement of the JTC’s responsibilities.

The visit also included the presentation of the “Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year” Award certificate, recently won by Dangote Refinery at the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards held in May. Ogbe presented the certificate to Dangote Group President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who expressed gratitude for the recognition and said the certificate would be proudly displayed in his office.

Ogbe congratulated the Dangote Group on the successful development and commissioning of the world’s largest single-train refinery, as well as its petrochemical and fertiliser plants, calling the projects “a historic milestone” for both Nigeria and the African continent.

“At an optimal daily production capacity of 650,000 barrels, this refinery will significantly enhance Nigeria’s energy security and supply refined petroleum products across West Africa,” he stated. “We must ensure that the plant works efficiently, is properly maintained, and ultimately owned and protected by Nigerians.”

Ogbe stressed the importance of full compliance with Sections 32 and 33 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, especially in the utilization of local manpower and securing NCDMB’s approval before engaging expatriates.

“The law is clear—no expatriate can be employed in the oil and gas industry without NCDMB’s prior approval,” Ogbe said, while commending Dangote Refinery for its investment in training and employing Nigerian engineers.

He urged the refinery to support NCDMB’s Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme (NOGaPS), aimed at creating industrial parks near oil fields for component manufacturing, research, and SME development.

“We would like Dangote to support the oil and gas industrial parks initiative. These parks are designed to enable SMEs to thrive and create jobs through fabrication and other local manufacturing activities,” Ogbe noted.

In his welcome address, Chief Devakumar affirmed that Dangote Refinery had worked closely with NCDMB during the construction phase to promote local content.

“While we may not have achieved everything, the opportunity to do more is always present. We appreciate NCDMB’s support and advice. As a Nigerian and entrepreneur-driven company, our focus is both on promoting Nigerian content and optimising cost,” he stated.

Devakumar reiterated Dangote Group’s long-standing commitment to national development and capacity building, emphasizing the Group’s vision to industrialize Nigeria.

The highlight of the visit was the formal inauguration of the Joint Technical Committee, which will oversee local content compliance during the refinery’s operations.

According to Ezeobi, the Committee’s core mandate includes promoting the use of Nigerian-skilled manpower, services, and materials, in line with Section 3 of the NOGICD Act. It will also support the refinery in aligning its operational practices with the Act’s requirements.

In his acceptance remarks, Director of Corporate Services at NCDMB and Committee Chair, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu, expressed appreciation to the leadership of both organisations. He pledged the Committee’s dedication to enforcing local content and ensuring measurable outcomes that would contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.