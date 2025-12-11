NCDMB Commends Marconi NGRPC Limited For Acquiring SAIPEM Facility

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commended Marconi NG EPC Limited for wholly acquiring SAIPEM’s facility, noting that the acquisition positions the company to execute projects across swamp, land, and deep offshore terrains.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said Marconi now has strategic advantage across all segments of the oil and gas value chain. Represented by Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Ogbe made the remarks during a media tour of the facility yard in Port Harcourt for South–South journalists.

Ezeobi said the acquisition would enable more fabrication and related activities to be done in-country, describing Marconi as one of the biggest fabrication companies in Nigeria.

He noted that although NCDMB currently holds no equity in the company, Marconi is free to seek financial support under the Board’s $100 million Equity Investment Scheme operated with the Bank of Industry.

He explained that the media tour was organised to give journalists practical exposure to ongoing oil and gas activities, adding that theoretical knowledge alone cannot effectively communicate the success stories of NCDMB.

“Remember that land and swamp value chains are reserved only for Nigerian companies. In the past, SAIPEM was partly owned by foreigners, which meant it could not operate in the swamp value chain.

With Marconi now being fully Nigerian-owned, they can operate across land, swamp, and deep offshore. They are well-positioned to take on projects like Bonga North and others.

“We are showcasing practical Nigerian Content. We took you to BUNORR, a company where we have equity. Although we do not have equity in Marconi, we have a duty to showcase them. When they succeed, Nigerian Content succeeds. When we market them, we are also marketing NCDMB,” he said.

Ezeobi added that the media tour forms part of NCDMB’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of media practitioners. While the Board has trained journalists over the past eight years, he said taking them to the field provides hands-on understanding of industry processes and deepens media–industry relations.

He noted that sections 67 and 70 of the Nigerian Content Act emphasize communication and stakeholder engagement, with the media being a major stakeholder in the oil and gas sector.

“When we showcase Marconi, we are also showcasing Nigerian Content. NCDMB is working hand in hand with Nigerian companies to create opportunities for youths and expand job creation across the country,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Marconi NG EPC Ltd, Gian Fabio Dal Cioppo, revealed that the facility sits on one million square metres of land and was acquired from SAIPEM to support the future of fabrication in Nigeria.

He described the yard as the biggest in the country, with adequate office spaces, accommodation, fabrication facilities, jetty space, and the capacity to produce over twenty thousand tons of fabrication annually.

He said that although many oil and gas jobs were being awarded to companies abroad in recent years, Marconi intends to demonstrate that Nigerian companies can execute such projects cost-effectively.

Dr. David Editen, Business Development Manager of Marconi, said the company is a fully indigenous Nigerian firm committed to ensuring that more jobs under NCDMB are domiciled within the country.

He added that Marconi provides marine logistics, power generation, and equipment support.

“You can come here and do business; you can clear your goods here. We generate our own power and have the equipment needed to support the oil and gas industry,” he said.