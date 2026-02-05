NCDMB Celebrates Successes Of Indigenous Companies, As Stakeholders Chart Prosperous Future

PAULINE ONYIBE who has been following the series of activities of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), especially from November to December last year, with tour of some of the indigenous companies and the Practical Nigerian Content Forum held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, reports on the progress of the Boards and the robust relationships with indigenous companies

Background

Since the establishment of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in 2010, it has been series of activations showcasing how the Nigerian indigenous companies and contactors have been resourceful and economically viable over the year.

NCDMB has ensured that most of the materials used in the oil and gas sector as well as allied sectors are vibrant courtesy of materials sourced in the country.

Aside financially empowering the indigenous companies and regulating the international oil and gas companies that operate in the country, NCDMB has also trained a lot of Nigerian youths; both on skilled and unskilled areas to make sure that they fit into the system, and in anywhere they find themselves in the world.

Shaping future of oil and gas, Nigerian youths

As a matter of fact, NCDMB has trained more than 10,000 Nigerian youths; cutting across the country in various vocational, digital, and graduate internship programmes, ranging from phone repairs, catering services, welding, Information and Communication Technology, boat building, agriculture, to oil and gas among other activities that have shaped and will continue to shape the oil and gas sector, the economy of the country and the youths in meaningfully contributing to the development of the country.

It is on record that NCDMB trainings also come with allowances, which varies, depending on the nature and duration of the programme. But typically, the monthly stipends, often range from N125,000 to over N200,000.

This covers such items as accommodation, health insurance, laptops, and starter packs. (For instance, N60,000 at exit for some tech training), reflecting significant investment in developing local content skills for the oil and gas sector, with participants often treated like employees. NCDMB empowers women financially aside training the girls. They also give scholarships to the youths and earmark funds to support the local companies.

Tour of indigenous companies

NCDMB recently tour some of the indigenous companies across the South South region of the country, through its Project 100 Companies. Not only to display the successes of these companies over the years but also it robust and economically impactful relationship with these companies.

In December 2025, a series of these tours were organised by NCDMB’s Communications Department headed by Dr Obinna Ezeobi. He led a group of journalists from the South South region to indigenous companies such as Bunorr Energy Integrated Services that refines condemned Engine Oil and Marconi.

NGEPC Limited; all in Rivers State. The visit was in furtherance of their commitment to the development and growth of these companies and to display their success stories.

While on the other hand, TamRose, an indigenous marine logistics and offshore support company, which was supported by NCDMB with $10 million loan through NCIF in 2019, visited NCDMB around November 2025, to show off its progress report and appreciate the board for its support financially and emotionally through the years.

It also used the occasion to discuss its challenges, examine the international oil companies and chart a way forward. This visit is actually embedded in the yearly programme of the Board, known as Practical Nigerian Content Forum.

It is a Forum where all the relevant stakeholders come around to meet with the Board, share its success stories, challenges and the future.

The last Forum for 2025 was held on December, 2, 2025 at the Board’s headquarters in located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, with the theme: Securing investments, strengthening local content and scaling energy production. In attendance were a number of stakeholders, management of NCDMB and the company, among others, sharing experiences and exchanging notes and ideas for a better future; sector and country.

Establishment of $100m Equity Investment

Reeling out the Board’s achievements, Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe, who is the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, disclosed that as part of the Board’s efforts to provide affordable finance for local players in the industry, it has established $100 million Equity Investment Scheme in partnership with the Bank of Industry.

“This is a new product in our Nigerian Content Intervention Fund. He said that the investment scheme will provide equity financing to high-growth indigenous energy service companies while diversifying NCDF’s income base and strengthening local content development.

According to him; “The Board has completed the framework for the issuance of the NCDF Compliance Certificate. This instrument will confirm companies’ compliance to the 1% remittance obligations. The certificate will become effective January 1, 2026 and will be required to get key permits and approvals from the Board.

“In addition, as indicated in my PNC speech last year, the Board has expanded access to community contractors under the Community Contractors Scheme, achieving over 94% disbursements in 2025. “In 2019, the Board launched the Project 100 companies. I am happy to announce that following the successful implementation of approved interventions, we will host an exit plan by April 2026 and onboard a new set of Project 100 companies.

“During my PNC address last year, I commented on one of our new initiatives, the Nigerian Content Academy. This year, I am happy to announce the Commencement of the Nigerian Content Academy lecture series under the Academy.

So far, we have held seven lectures on key industry issues. “In line with the Presidential Directive on Local Content Requirements, the Board has adopted measures to prevent middle men from obtaining NCECs and other certifications.

This has led to reduction in multiple applications from dubious service companies. “On HCD, we rolled out the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme for Top 10 skills in high demand to enhance job placements for the trainees upon completion of the program. So far, we have received over 11,000 applications for the Field Readiness program.

Future plans

Ogbe also spoke extensively on some of the future plans of the Board, noting; “Between first quarter and second quarter of 2026, the Board will undertake a review of our seven current guidelines. “We will also finalise the legal and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) to usher in the commencement of operations at Odukpani and Emeyal 1 Parks.

“The construction of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre has taken off with the execution of a contract between Julius Berger and OMRC Limited in December 2024. Mobilisation to site was achieved in July 2025. The project is proposed to be delivered in 30 months. “Effective January 1, 2026, our NCECs and other certificates are no longer transferable.

This ensures that entities without NCECs are not admitted into the tendering process. “As part of our look ahead, we will hold our R and D Fair in second quarter of 2026. In addition, we are about to launch our NCDMB Technology Challenge in Q1 of 2026.

Ogbe also disclosed plans for its monitoring activities in 2026, as he said; “On the Board’s monitoring activities, some key projects being monitored are SNEPCo Bonga North Tranche 1, Renaissance EPU Phase 3 Development, Totalenergies Ubeta Gas Development, NNPC AKK pipeline, OB3 Gas Pipeline, ELPS Phase 3, OdidiWarri Expansion, and NLNG Train 7.

“On the Back-to-Creek Initiative, we aim to enhance STEM education in rural Niger Delta communities. We are working closely with the Niger Delta governments on this project. We have started a pilot STEM scheme that renovates primary schools and equips central secondary hubs with modern science, technology, mathematics and ICT facilities.

“A team has completed feasibility studies and site assessments across selected schools and submitted their reports. Our interventions to enhance educational quality must continue. “I am happy to announce that Nigerian content levels in the projects monitored by the Board have increased from 56% to 61%.”

Lokpobiri: Assures of FG’s commitment to robust investment

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri (PhD), assured the stakeholders and the indigenous companies of the federal government’s commitment to deepening local content, enhancing in-country value retention, and creating a more robust investment climate for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He stated that the local content initiative has been instrumental in empowering indigenous companies to compete effectively across the industry’s value chain.

Lokpobiri also highlighted the importance of compliance with local content requirements, especially the mandatory allocation of a specified fraction of employment opportunities exclusively for Nigerians. He stressed that operators must adhere strictly to this provision, noting that such compliance is vital for job creation, skills development, and national economic growth.

The Minister also expressed appreciation over the strategic role of the NCDMB in driving the implementation of local content policies. He noted that attracting fresh investments remains central to the nation’s economic agenda, stressing that prioritising new projects is essential because such developments unlock several national benefits.

Lokpobiri reaffirmed that NCDMB holds a critical mandate at this critical moment in the sector’s evolution, calling for support from all stakeholders to enable the Board deliver on its responsibilities. The Minister reiterated the FG’s commitment to collaborating with industry stakeholders to sustain growth, deepen local participation, and secure a prosperous future for Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to him, “local content remains one of the most reliable platforms through which we can retain value within the country, expand local participation, and ensure that Nigerians derive maximum benefit from activities within the oil and gas sector. “The NCDMB must be seen as a facilitator and enabler of business.

They are expected to drive investment, support growth, and sustain interventions that promote the full participation of our indigenous companies. “Only with new projects shall we create new jobs, expand local capacity, stimulate ancillary industries, transfer essential technology, and strengthen the resilience of our economy.

“The NCDMB must remain firm on its policies, and every industry player must support the Board in ensuring that the objectives of local content development are fully realized.”

SA on Energy: Local content is a means to national outcomes

Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, in his remarks said that the PNC gathering reflects the Boards sustained commitment to its mandate, executed with a spirit that embraces innovation, stretches boundaries, and seeks practical, transformative results.

According to him; “Local content was never meant to be an end in itself; it is intended to be a means to a national outcome, projects delivered at scale, on schedule, and at competitive cost. “Achieving streamlined project delivery demands collective effort; it is not the responsibility of a single actor in the value chain.

“Federal and state governments, private sector players, financiers, local communities, all must work in aligned cooperation to guarantee project success. “As the NCDMB advances towards its ambitious target of 70 per cent in-country value retention, we must ensure that the journey is not reduced to box-ticking.

It must consistently deliver tangible value, to the industry, to host communities, and to the wider Nigerian economy. “From experience, it is truly energizing to witness local content functioning as an engine of long-term growth and enhanced efficiency.

“Nigeria’s success stories are numerous: fabrication yards such as SHI-MCI; thriving free zones like LADOL; modular refining pioneers like Waltersmith. “The Egina FPSO raised the bar for local engineering and fabrication, achieving about 55,000 tonnes of in-country fabrication, representing nearly two-thirds of its total fabricated scope.’’

The SA on Energy to the President further said; “NLNG Train 7 stands as another powerful illustration of what Nigerian content can deliver, with extensive local fabrication and engineering now underway. “The Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme, spearheaded by the NCDMB, is creating dedicated manufacturing hubs to produce essential equipment and components for the industry.

“Since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010, in-country value retention has increased ten-fold, from five percent to 56 percent today. “Similarly, the share of Nigerian-owned marine vessels servicing the industry has expanded from less than 10 percent in 2010 to almost 50 percent today.

“Each new fabrication facility, producing pipes, panels, safety gear, and other vital materials, translates into livelihoods transformed: jobs created, incomes expanded, suppliers empowered, and host communities uplifted.

“As companies grow, they stimulate not only technical roles but also a wide ecosystem of non-technical opportunities across ICT, insurance, catering, transportation, and more.

He also stressed on the national objectives set forth by the federal government, as he stressed; “Ultimately, our national objectives remain clear: to achieve three million barrels per day of crude oil and 10 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2030. The Nigerian Content Intervention Fund must expand both its impact and its dynamism.”

NCDMB bestowed PEBEC Award

For her strength, impact, and achievements, NCDMB was honoured with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Transparency and Efficiency Champion Award for the fourth consecutive year. The Board topped the Ease of Doing Business rankings in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Board in a press statement celebrating the award disclosed; “This recognition underscores the Board’s operational excellence, teamwork, and consistent engagement with partners and industry stakeholders.

It reflects NCDMB’s focus on efficiency, transparency, and quality service delivery. “NCDMB remains committed to strengthening service delivery and institutional performance, advancing local industry growth under the NOGICD Act of 2010, and raising standards in the years ahead.”

NCDMB signs bond with BOI

To make sure that indigenous companies have asses to funds to carry out their businesses with ease, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) on the day of PNC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the $100 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) Equity Scheme.

Ogbe, signed on behalf of the Board while Managing Director of BoI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, signed for the bank. Ogbe described the signing as a landmark development and milestone in local content financing.

He said: “As part of our efforts to provide affordable finance for indigenous players in the industry, we have established the $100 million NCIF Equity Investment Scheme in partnership with BoI. “This fund will provide equity financing to high-growth Nigerian energy service companies, diversify the NCIF’s income base, and strengthen local content development.

While Olusi in his goodwill message hailed the partnership as a significant expansion of the bank’s longstanding collaboration with NCDMB. “Through the $100 million NCIF Equity Investment Fund, BoI will deploy equity and quasi-equity capital to support high-potential Nigerian companies, complementing traditional debt financing and improving access to long-term risk capital required for scale, competitiveness, and value creation,” he said.

He added that the fund is structured with a single obligor limit of $5 million, designed to catalyse multiple high-impact investments while ensuring strong governance and prudent risk management.

“Our goal is to ensure that the capital generates credible commercial returns while advancing national priorities, including local content development, manufacturing expansion, job creation, and technology transfer,’’ he added.

The collaboration aligns with NCDMB’s 10-year roadmap and Nigeria’s broader industrial development objectives, underscoring the commitment of both institutions to growing indigenous capacity in the energy sector.

With the availability of funds which is meant to be assessed by the indigenous companies, Nigeria is on the part for a better economy as more jobs have been created and more are being created for our youths. As part of the way forward, NCDMB is encouraging local and indigenous contractors, companies, Nigerian youths, and women to be actively involved in the creation and promotion of local content across the country.

The Board also said the offering of scholarships and training of Nigerian youths, will make the Board the pride of Africa in years to come. Profile of NCDMB The foundation for NCDMB was laid in 2001 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry.

He mandated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to drive the policy and set certain targets. In its efforts to implement the policy, the national oil company set up the Nigerian Content Division within its system and issued some Nigerian Content directives to industry stakeholders.

Since there was no force of law behind the Nigerian Content directives, operators of the industry found it convenient to comply on best endeavour basis. This situation provided the impetus for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC and other industry stakeholders to work closely with the National Assembly to develop the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Bill.

During the succeeding administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan, the National Assembly passed the NOGICD Bill. President Goodluck Jonathan assented the Bill into law on April 22 and this gave birth to the NCDMB. Dr. Ernest Nwapa, former staff of the Nigerian Content Division of NNPC served as the pioneer Executive Secretary from April 2010 to May l 2015.

He was succeeded by Arc Denzel Kentebe. In September 2016, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote was appointed as the 3rd substantive Executive Secretary of the Board.

Functions

To review, assess and approve Nigerian Content plans developed by operators; To set guidelines and minimum content levels for project related activities across the oil and gas value chain; To engage in targeted capacity building interventions that would deepen indigenous capabilities – Human Capital Development, Infrastructure & Facilities, Manufactured Materials & Local Supplier Development; To grow and manage the Nigerian Content Development Fund; To establish, maintain and operate the Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS) in conjunction with industry stakeholders; To monitor Nigerian Content Compliance by operators and service providers.

This will be in terms of cumulative spending, employment creation and sources of local goods, service and materials utilized on projects and operations; To conduct studies, research, investigation, workshops and trainings aimed at advancing the development of Nigerian Content; To award Certificate of Authorization for projects that complies with Nigerian Content provisions.