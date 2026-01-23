NCDMB: Bringing N’Delta Youths Closer To Opportunities

Background

Since the establishment of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCMB) in 2010, it has been series of activities, especially for the youths of the country.

Having it at the back of it mind that youths are the leaders of to- morrow, NCDMB has carried out a number of activities of benefit to them; starting from capacity building; training; workshop; and empowerment; with a view to making them the real leaders of tomorrow and fit for the technologically driven world.

Some of the activities come with starter packs and empowerment packages, while some of educational training programmes provided immediate employment opportunities for the trainees.

Celebration of Delta youths

Aside of these developmental and programmed activities, NCDMB on December 5, 2025, rolled out the drums and the red carpet to celebrate youths of Bayelsa State in a very colourful event held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa. It was an occasion to interact, chat, wine and dine with the youths by the management of NCDMB. The engagement brought to- gether leaders of all the youth bodies in Bayelsa State, and also Civil Society Organizations.

The engagement, which was under the able supervision of Dr Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, was enlightening, as he used the opportunity to educate the youths on the achievements of the board so far.

Ogbe tasks youths on constructive engagements

Declaring the meeting open, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content and Development Board, Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe, advised youths to always engage in negotiations instead of protest and restiveness. Represented by Ezeobi, he maintained that the Board has taken the pains to take her programmes to the creeks.

Ogbe stated that although NCDMB was not intending to achieve 100% local content, it hopes to achieve a maximum level of achievement. He advised the youths to disabuse their minds from the notion that NCDMB is meant for only Bayelsans but for all Nigerians, adding; “NCDMB is a federal government agency and a regulatory agency.

“We called you out here to change that narrative that the Board is for some people. Let us change the mindset that you must work in NCDMB to have benefited. As we do this engagement, we must have reduced violence and other crimes,’’ he said.

He added: “Some confuse the law. NCDMB is for all Nigerians not for those from the oil producing states. You can play roles in the Nigerian content.

People think that we are Shell. That is part of the problem we are having. We are catalysing the oil and gas industry to help them become industrialised. “We enforce compliance to make sure that all the laws are carried out. We employed about 230 Bayelsans and trained them.

Almost 90% of NCDMB staff are Nigerians while 70% of them are Bayelsans. “We are here today to explain to you why you should be our ambassadors and advocates. Nigeria content journey is marathon not sprint. If we accomplish everything we want to do in local content once, it then means that we will close down the building.”

Explaining further, he said that it took 15 years to get to where they are, adding; “we are not intending or aspiring to record 100% local content. But we hope to get to a greater level.”

He maintained that it is important to prepare the younger ones and get them prepared in hands skills, mind skills and in behavioural ways to get them in tune with the pressure in the oil industry. “If the environment is not conducive, investors will disappear.

It is important to know that you can achieve everything you want through negotiation. You as youths should learn the different ways to engage. You can actually achieve a lot more by being constructive and by dialoguing. We don’t have to break gate or having to disrupt operations to show our grievances,’’ he charged them.

“Know that capital is very mi- grant, if you disrupt it, it takes flight, so the youths need to negotiate. Why don’t we engage in a constructive way? Engage in dialogue and you will find out that it will be a win, win situation,” Ogbe concluded.

King Dakolo urges youths to ensure

PIA works King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei (Agada IV), of Ekpetiama Kingdom, who used the opportunity to read some chapters of his book; the riddle of the oil thief, advised the youths to always engage in negotiation instead of agitation, maintaining that they should learn how to dialogue amicably to press home their demands.

Maintaining that NCDMB was trying to build youth’s capacity to benefit from the opportunities that abound in the oil and gas industry.

King Dakolo, who is also the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa State, disclosed that youths should maximize the opportunities that lie in the Petroleum Industry Act, advising that they should do their bit to make sure that PIA works.

He said: “In today’s world, people should learn how to read so that you can represent people better. Perhaps, the Niger Delta story would have been different if we had acted differently. ‘‘Dangote Refinery could have been here but he is not here today because he is going to where he will get protection and so he is in Lagos and sourcing his oil from here.

“So let us understand that by our attitude sometimes, we could chase away the man that could collaborate with us for the outcome that we desire. “Let the young men from the Niger Delta understand that sometimes you could fight, but at the end of the day, everything lies on the negotiating table and you must play your role there and if you don’t have the right information for negotiating with him, you may lose all.

“You must fortify yourself and put yourself out in the negotiating table and the outcome will speak for itself. Negotiation brings a lot of opportunities. When you go into discussion, you must understand that at the end of the day, you will have a win, win situation.”

He advised the youths not to disrupt discussions; “so that at the end of the day, you don’t throw away both the child and the bathing water declaring that staying alive alone all these years shows that you have made some attempts negotiating. “The outcome may not be as desirable.

What we have done today underscores the fact that we have some opportunities.” Ineife: Tasked on bridging gap between NCDMB and youths Perekosifa Ineife, Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, Central Zone, in his reaction, asked that the youths be brought close to the Content Tower to enable them have close interface with captains of industry and exchange contact.

He said with that the youths will have the opportunity to be mentored under them.“We want to be part of them. We have the certificate; we have the skills, we have the capacity,’’ he said.

Iwowari seeks sanctioning of erring firms

Michael Iwowari, Financial Secretary, Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), commended NCDMB for all that they do but called on the board to sanction some oil companies marginalising the host communities.

He asked: “If NCDMB is regulating and prescribing the percent- age of people that will be employed by these multi -national companies, how come these companies are marginalising and exploiting these communities that even to give them employment, they will not? “They will bring people from outside even when the communities have qualified people from these communities. I want to indulge the NCDMB to revitalise their monitoring team to ensure that things are done right.”

Pathway for devt

On the way forward, Ezeobi took time to enlighten the youths on how to hold the oil companies accountable. He said: “there is what we call Community Content Guideline and the Nigerian Contend Act, which is the main Policy.’’

He revealed that the Community Content Guideline gave the communities the opportunity to participate in all the projects. He said: “Projects in oil and gas; all the menial jobs that is sweeping, grass cutting, gatemen.

In fact, 100 percent of all the menial jobs, must be done by the indigenes. Fifty per cent of the semi menial jobs, must be done by indigenes where the project is domiciled. “It also said in a project, the highly skilled jobs; Engineers, fitters, 20 per cent must come from the communities.

“The policy also said you can use the onion effect, which means, if you can’t find all that in a community, you can move to the next community to fill that gap. “And if you didn’t find, the policy said they should start training people. That is the CCG’s Policy.”

He advised the youths to take their complains to the NCDMB’s investigations, complains and compliance division, adding that they will be treated promptly. Ezeobi also assured that NCDMB have projects in Bayelsa State that if allowed to mature, will yield opportunities and employments for many of the youths.