NCDMB Boss Appointed To APPO Executive Board

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has been appointed to the Executive Board of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO).

His appointment, which makes him Nigeria’s representative on the 18-member continental body headquartered in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, was announced in a statement on Saturday by the NCDMB’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Obinna Ezeobi.

Ogbe was nominated for the role by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also chairs the NCDMB Governing Council.

A congratulatory letter signed by Mrs. Philomena Ikoko, Director of Support Services at APPO, on behalf of the Secretary General, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, expressed confidence in Ogbe’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Africa’s oil and gas industry.

“Your appointment is a major call to duty for Nigeria and the continent. The Secretariat will provide the necessary support for the success of your assignment,” Ikoko stated.

Ezeobi noted that the NCDMB has played a significant role in supporting APPO and advancing local content development across Africa.

He recalled that the Board initiated the African Local Content Roundtable (ALCR) and hosted its inaugural edition in June 2021 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The event, which was attended by APPO officials and other industry stakeholders, birthed the idea for the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) — a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating oil and gas growth and deepening local content across the continent.

Subsequent editions of the ALCR, including the 2023 edition held in Abuja, were also hosted in partnership with APPO.

The Africa Energy Bank, currently being established in Abuja, is expected to provide critical funding for major oil and gas projects in Africa, addressing the continent’s dependence on Western financing.

According to APPO, each member country is expected to contribute $83 million to raise the Bank’s initial $5 billion capital.

Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana have already fulfilled their financial commitments, representing 44% of the required minimum capital.

Speaking at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) held recently, Ogbe confirmed NCDMB’s involvement in mobilizing resources for the Bank’s establishment.

He revealed that the Africa Energy Bank is expected to begin operations before the end of the second quarter of 2025, with a goal of increasing access to funding for indigenous oil and gas companies.

Also commenting on the development, Senator Lokpobiri stated during the recent Offshore Technology Conference that Afreximbank has raised $19 billion to support the Africa Energy Bank.

He noted that $14 billion of this amount is already committed to existing African oil and gas projects, with $5 billion earmarked as take-off capital.

