NCDMB Bestows Nigerian Content Innovator Of The Year On UNN Don

A don and the Director of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Emenike Ejiogu, has been awarded the Nigerian Content Innovator of the Year Award by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Ejiogu was bestowed with the award at the Inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, jointly organised by the NCDMB and the Sweetcrude Limited at the NCDMB Conference Hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A Professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the UNN, Ejiogu was honoured for his innovations in using local contents to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s energy challenges. One of Ejiogu’s innovations is the 100 KVA and 500 KVA Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) Gasification Plant at the University of Nigeria.

The waste-to-energy Gasifier was designed and manufactured in his Laboratory of Innovative Electronics Power Devices and Energy Systems (LIEPNES), using locally sourced materials. A statement by the university said that at ACE-SPED, Prof Ejiogu provided seed capital of N1 million each to 12 student groups to produce prototypes of their innovative ideas.

The outcomes of the innovation seed grant were the production of Biomass Plastic Composite Insulator, using plant fibers, such as wood, bamboo and rice husks; Hydro-Thermal Generator for underserved rural households; Computer-Vision Based Occupancy Detection System that reduces energy waste, among others.

Responding to his award, Ejiogu described that award as “a call to do more,” saying he was honoured to receive the award from NCDMB. “It is a pledge on my part, our research organisation and research partners to continue in this manner of developing our nation,” he said.

Ejiogu, who spent over 25 years in Japan doing research and development in the energy sector, said that it has always been his desire to domesticate foreign technologies he learnt in Japan for the benefits of the Nigerian society, particularly the youth.

“I came back to Nigeria because I want to partner with organisations such as NCDMB to solve Nigerian energy challenges, using home-grown technologies,” he added. The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr Felix Ogbe, an engineer, said that the awards were only given to those who have gone beyond compliance to drive tangible growth in Nigerian content.

